Ty Simpson Shares Emotional Alabama Message as Family Receives Unexpected News from Tide Staff

The transfer portal and NIL have taken over college sports — no question about it. We’ve seen thousands of athletes jump ship in search of bigger paydays and faster playing time. So, it’s the new era. Take the 2022 recruiting class. Former five-stars like LT Overton and Domani Jackson made major moves, leaving Texas A&M and USC for Alabama. But not everyone ran. One stayed the course — Ty Simpson. The five-star QB stuck with the Crimson Tide through it all. He waited behind Jalen Milroe for two seasons. Now, with Milroe off to the NFL and picked by the Seahawks, it’s finally Simpson’s time. So, the spotlight’s his — and Alabama fans are watching closely.

Simply put, in today’s CFB world of quick exits and fast NIL deals, Ty Simpson chose the rare path of patience and stayed. But why didn’t the former 5-star bolt from Bama for a starting job elsewhere? His answer was raw and real. “Yeah, you know, I’m not going to sit here and say it wasn’t hard, because there were some days where I felt like I wasn’t on my side, and I didn’t really understand his plan,” said Simpson. “But I prayed about it. And, at the end of the day, there wasn’t anywhere else where I wanted to play. I felt that God had put me in Tuscaloosa for a reason.” So, in a game driven by movement, Simpson stood still — and stood firm. Now, he’s ready to lead.

Although Simpson is widely seen as the frontrunner to lead Bama’s offense in 2025. But the battle isn’t over just yet. He’ll head into fall camp facing competition from Austin Mack and freshman Keelon Russell. Still, Simpson holds the edge — with the most experience in the room, 50 pass attempts, 381 yards, and 3 scores on the ground. Now, with Ryan Grubb taking over as the Tide OC, a new chapter begins. But the mission stays the same. “We’ll be true to our identity and give our playmakers the ball,” said Simpson. And he’s locked in on that vision. On June 27, Simpson shared an emotional message — a clear sign he’s ready to lead the Tide with heart, purpose, and poise.

Ty Simpson isn’t just ready — he’s built for this moment. After years of waiting and learning, the former five-star is stepping into the spotlight with confidence and clarity. “I’m going to be tough, I’m going to be accurate,” Simpson told reporters. Adding, “I’m going to make sure that we give our offense the best chance to win in any situation. I feel like I have waited my turn, and I’ve learned a lot from those guys. I understand, my dad being a coach, I got a mind for football. I’m just excited to play for the university I love in front of the people that I love and with the people I love.” It’s more than just football for Simpson — it’s personal. And now, it’s his time to shine in Tuscaloosa.

However, Alabama football is built on one word: Toughness. And Ty Simpson knows it. He believes new HC Kalen DeBoer gets it too. As the Tides gear up for 2025, that edge is showing. “I think we’ve had one of the best offseasons in my four years of being here,” said Simpson. Look, last season didn’t meet the Bama standard. Simpson, the backup to Milroe, felt it firsthand. Losses to Vanderbilt, Vols, Michigan, and Oklahoma left a sting. “That bad taste in our mouths” is now driving the Tide — and Simpson’s ready to lead the charge.

Because Ty Simpson knows what it means to wait his turn. He spent 2 seasons under Nick Saban, backing up Bryce Young during his freshman year. When Young went No. 1 in the 2023 NFL Draft, the QB battle was on. Simpson and Milroe went head-to-head in spring 2023, but Milroe won the job and never looked back. Now, it’s 2025, and the torch is finally within reach. OC Ryan Grubb made it clear: “If we’re playing a football game tomorrow, Ty Simpson would start.” As of June, that hasn’t changed. Simpson is still QB1 per Grubb—and the moment he waited for is finally here.

So, the interesting part? For Simpson, loyalty runs deep. He always believed he could achieve it all at Alabama — a national title and a shot at the first round. And leaving just never felt right. “I always felt like that I could accomplish everything that I could still to this day with winning a national championship and being a first-round pick there at the University of Alabama,” said Simpson. Adding “I couldn’t leave my friends, my teammates. Some of my best friends who are going to be in my wedding one day are my teammates here… and seeing them on a different sideline just didn’t feel right to me.” So, with Coach Saban’s guidance and a bond built in Tuscaloosa, Simpson knew — this was home. Now, his family has received unexpected — and exciting — news from the Tide staff.

The surprise message delivered to Ty Simpson’s family

A surprise call from Tuscaloosa lit up the Simpson household — and it was a big one. Kalen DeBoer didn’t recruit Ty, but now he and his staff are making a move on the next Simpson. Ty’s younger brother, Graham Simpson, a 2028 QB from Martin, Tennessee, announced Thursday he’s received an offer from Alabama. So, the Tide may have their eyes on the future, and the Simpson legacy could be just getting started.

But Graham’s already turning heads. As a freshman in 2024, the rising sophomore lit it up with 4,135 passing yards and 57 TDs, with just one interception. Yes, just one. Although his recruitment is still in the early stages, that hasn’t stopped the offers from pouring in. Ole Miss, Alabama, UNC, Oklahoma, UCLA, and more have already come calling. So, the arm talent is real, and the buzz is building fast.

And why not? Football runs deep in the Simpson bloodline. Ty and Graham’s father, Jason Simpson, is the head coach at UT-Martin. So, growing up around the game, in locker rooms and on sidelines, gave both brothers a head start. Now, with a coach as a dad, it’s no surprise they’re lighting it up early.