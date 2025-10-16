Ty Simpson Spreads NIL Perks With Alabama Locker Room Following $851K News

We often see football players getting heat for their lack of team chemistry or negative connotations on social media. How about we flip the script and talk about positivity and genuine team-building intangibles? Ty Simpson’s performance fuels early Heisman hype, and his draft stock is reportedly rising. And his NIL value? It’s also skyrocketed this season, and the star QB isn’t missing a chance to make the most of his NIL benefits. That’s why, although Christmas is still months away, Simpson brings out Santa vibes for the Crimson Tide.

Ahead of the showdown against Tennessee, the Crimson Tide QB surprised his teammates with custom Yeti coolers, courtesy of his NIL collab. On3NIL captured the moment Simpson broke the news to the Alabama locker room. “Keep it going. Got a lot of ball left,” he said. “But me and Yeti collab’d and got everybody customized Yeti coolers.”

The room lit up with cheers and appreciation as players showed off their new gear, coolers, and water bottles. Now, with a No. 13 ranking in the CFB NIL valuation, his NIL growth has been nothing short of impressive.

In just 10 weeks, Ty Simpson’s NIL value has exploded, jumping $851K to reach a massive $2.3M, according to On3’s NIL Valuation. And his portfolio? Stacked. The Alabama QB recently inked a deal with Gatorade, adding to an already star-studded list that includes Raising Cane’s, EA Sports, Hollister, Hugo Boss, Topps, and Panini. But that’s not all, as he’s also teamed up with Yea Alabama, the school’s powerhouse NIL collective.

“It’s kind of surreal for a kid from Martin, Tennessee, to be wearing one of the world’s most iconic brands,” said Simpson about his NIL adventure last year. And there’s no secret about it that such a NIL surge directly results from his stellar performance.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by On3 NIL (@on3nil)

Through 6 games, the Martin, Tennessee native has racked up 1,678 yards and an 81.5 QBR, which ranks 16th nationally. That kind of production doesn’t go unnoticed, and NFL scouts are beginning to pay attention. ESPN’s Jordan Reid acknowledges Simpson “has a chance” to be a 1st-round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft.

Reid said, “He’s grown on me a lot over these past few weeks. I think he has a chance to get into the Round 1 discussion if he stays on this current trajectory.” While Simpson’s performance is boosting his NFL Draft chances, it has become a significant concern for opposing teams.

Before facing Simpson last week, Eli Drinkwitz said, “The quarterback makes very good decisions. Not easily deceived with disguise, unaffected by pressure, ability to escape. I think those three things make it really difficult to try to game-plan a QB on third down. You kind of have to pick your poison.” Mizzou’s HC’s concern proved true, as Simpson led Alabama to a win over the Tigers. But Simpson’s selfless NIL move has been tested before in college football.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

In 2023, former LSU QB Jayden Daniels followed suit at LSU, handing out Beats headphones as part of a new NIL partnership. Before that, USC QB Caleb Williams got in on it, giving his teammates Beats headphones and earbuds through his NIL deals in 2022. As the trend of spreading NIL perks continues, Ty Simpson is hitting another milestone.

Ty Simpson: On a roll

Although OSU and Texas A&M dominated the first team with three selections each, Ty Simpson earns the top QB spot on the AP midseason All-America team. Alabama’s rising star has officially claimed the honor, edging Indiana’s Fernando Mendoza by a slim margin. And the reason behind such honor? The Tide QB’s stellar play. While 16 schools have players on the elite roster, Simpson is on a fiery streak.

Pro Football Focus ranks him fourth nationally among passers with over 200 attempts, proving his dominance isn’t just hype. Moreover, in this season, since a rocky start in Alabama’s season-opening loss, he’s completed 78.8% of his passes with just one interception. While his leadership has earned five straight wins for the Crimson Tide, other QBs are close on his heels.

On the other hand, Mendoza pushed hard, guiding unbeaten Indiana to a program-high No. 3 ranking and throwing for 17 TDs. The first team also features standout LBs like Texas Tech’s Jacob Rodriguez, with USC, Miami, and Alabama placing two players. The question is whether Simpson’s powerhouse play can carry Alabama to a national title this season. Let’s wait and watch, shall we?