Tensions Rise for Shedeur Sanders as Todd Monken Hosts 3567-Yard Draft QB at Browns Facility

Shedeur Sanders finally got his chance to start for the Browns when Dillon Gabriel entered concussion protocol in late November. The former Colorado QB handled the starting duties for the rest of the season. The Browns delivered mixed performances and finished the season with a few unconvincing wins. The team fired Kevin Stefanski and hired Todd Monken as their head coach, who has yet to name a starter for the next season. However, the Browns are also looking into the draft.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Normally, one-year QB wonders don’t work in the NFL. But Ty Simpson, with just 15 career starts, showcased elite performance at the NFL combine. It likely cemented his status as a first-round pick, and if there are any concerns about his landing spot, sources say that the Cleveland Browns are hosting a top-30 meeting with him. Todd Monken’s team has two picks in the first-round.

ADVERTISEMENT

They have successfully retained their No.6 overall pick and also acquired No.24 overall from the Jacksonville Jaguars as part of a 2025 draft-day trade. Some analysts, including ESPN’s Todd McShay, have reported hearing that Simpson could go as high as No. 6 to Cleveland. However, this is often viewed as a “reach” given his limited college starting experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

So the 24th pick looks like a more natural landing spot if the Browns address their other position needs. If teams closely evaluate his 15 career starts, Simpson could slide to the second round, where the Browns could target him at No. 39 overall. But that remains a very far-fetched situation, keeping in mind Simpson’s NFL combine performance.

Analysts described his performance as “near-perfect,” noting elite ball placement and accuracy across all three levels. Even former NFL quarterback Chase Daniel says that, “Ty Simpson is the NFL’s best kept secret,” and that his draft stock has significantly upgraded after the combine performance. Other than that, Simpson has a personal connection to Todd Monken. He is a longtime friend of Simpson’s father, Jason Simpson.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

If the Browns vet Simpson, he could become a serious option to compete with or replace their current quarterback room (Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders). There are still some concerns regarding his limited starting experience (only 15 career starts). But his “super-fast processing” and “technical proficiency” at the combine helped alleviate worries about his second-half 2025 season inconsistencies.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other landing spots for the Alabama QB

If the Browns miss out on Ty Simpson, the former Alabama QB has many other places where he can call home. The Steelers carry a high chance with No.21 overall pick. Aaron Rodgers is 42-years-old, and he needs a person who can succeed him soon enough. Other than his sharp throws and brilliant footwork, Simpson also impressed the scouts with his self-promotion speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I feel like I’m ready. I’m a franchise quarterback,” Simpson said on Friday. “Like I said earlier, Alabama prepared me most for the NFL. With the infrastructure that they had, and the guys from Coach [Nick] Saban and then Coach [Kalen] DeBoer, Coach [Ryan] Grubb, all the coordinators that I had before, I run an NFL-type system…”

ADVERTISEMENT

After that, there are the New York Jets, who hold the No. 16 pick. After Justin Fields’ struggle in 2025, the Jets are in urgent need of a quarterback. Analysts view the Jets as a “clean match” because Simpson can thrive in a timing-based offensive system. Then the Rams seem like a good fit. Simpson can essentially sit and learn behind veteran Matthew Stafford before his time comes. Simpson’s relatively limited starting experience at Alabama favors this developmental path.