Ty Simpson Will Mimic Alabama Predecessor Jalen Milroe as Backup QB to $504M Future HOFer

Alabama quarterback Ty Simpson had initially made his intentions clear about returning to Tuscaloosa for the 2026 season. The idea was to extend those reps and bolster his stock in the 2027 NFL draft. In a complete U-turn move now, Simpson has moved away from his initial decision last week. Now, the QB has begun his paperwork for the next step ahead. It all can be linked to rumored interest from a $504 million QB’s team.

According to a report by On3’s Charlie Potter, Simpson is “officially” signing paperwork to enter the 2026 NFL draft. The Bama QB1 had declared last week to enter the NFL draft even after drawing high-profile NIL offers from several Power-4 teams. But, potential interest from NFL teams, especially the Los Angeles Rams, led to the final decision.

CBS Sports’ NFL draft analyst Mike Renner predicted Simpson to be taken as the 29th overall pick by the Rams. “He’s an intriguing developmental option worth a flier for a team whose quarterback need is still a few years away,” wrote Renner. Renner superseded Rams’ interest compared to Simpson’s late-season shaky performance and touted him to replace Mathew Stafford in the near future.

Stafford, who has amassed a total $504 million in his NFL career, has just a few years ahead in his tank. He is 37 already and has been leading the Rams through a prolific playoff run in 2025. The QB has passed 4,707 yards already and looks to seal his place in the NFL Hall of Fame after winning this year’s MVP by PFF. Moreover, a Super Bowl run can also be on the cards. The Rams have defeated the Panthers in the Wild Card Round and play the Bears in the Divisional round.

Enter Ty Simpson, and he seems like an apt replacement for Stafford in two or three years. The QB has passed for 3,567 yards and started dominantly, initially. The throws were inch-perfect, the pocket presence was top-notch, and the defensive readings were on Simpson’s fingertips. But late in the season, Alabama faltered, and so did Simpson. His efficiency dropped and now stands at just 64.5%.

Despite that, Simpson landed multiple NIL offers to transfer, and teams pursued him to come back for the 2025 season. One of ON3’s reports highlighted a $6.5 million offer from a Power-5 team. But the QB is choosing to do what Jalen Milroe did a year back. The Rams give him a chance to develop behind and correct those 2025 mistakes, something his former teammate Jalen Milroe also intended.

Jalen Milroe’s NFL trajectory being followed by Ty Simpson?

Jalen Milroe was never graded to be the first-round pick. Many draft analysts didn’t even grade him in the first three rounds. Sure, the QB had passed for 6,016 yards and rushed for 1,577 in his time at Alabama. But the flaws were there. Entering the 2025 offseason, Milroe had a chance to come back to Alabama or join other teams that were offering him top NIL deals.

Milroe turned off the background noise and went ahead with his decision to enter the NFL draft. “Football has always been my passion, and since I was a kid, I dreamed of competing at the highest level,” the former Bama QB1 said. “Each day, my gratitude for the opportunity to play this sport I love only grows stronger.”

Milroe joined the NFL draft preparations and even entered the scouting combine. His draft stock bolstered, and one team stood out before the 2025 Draft. The Steelers were pursuing the QB heavily during the period, and head coach Mike Tomlin personally watched him throw and run the 40-yard dash in 4.37 seconds. The plan was to find veteran QB Aaron Rodgers’ replacement in the future, whom the Steelers were going to land. And Milroe was a perfect dual-threat QB for the job with some time behind Rodgers.

“Now I have the opportunity to be around Coach Tomlin, and I don’t take it lightly at all,” Milroe said after meeting Mike Tomlin. “If the opportunity presents itself for me to be his quarterback, I’ll take full advantage of it.” Everything was set and done, and Milroe was headed to the Steelers. The Steelers signed Rodgers as expected in June 2025 on a $13.65 million contract. But the Bama QB never came to the team.

Jalen Milroe was drafted by the Seahawks in the third round and is learning behind Sam Darnold now. In hindsight, while the move may not have happened, what Ty Simpson is trying to do mimics what his predecessor had done. Joining teams, learning behind a veteran, and becoming a starter in just one or two years. The question is, will Simpson land with the Rams as expected? Or will he suffer the same fate as Milroe’s?