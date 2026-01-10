Ty Simpson’s Backup QBs Make Big Announcement on Alabama Future

For any college football powerhouse, losing a starting quarterback to the NFL draft creates immediate uncertainty. However, for Alabama, the biggest news wasn’t who was leaving, but who just announced they are staying. As quarterback Ty Simpson heads to the NFL, Austin Mack and Keelon Russell make their way back to Tuscaloosa, keeping the QB room intact.

Despite not getting much time on the field in the 2025 season, Austin Mack, who backed Simpson, didn’t enter the transfer portal but decided to return to his team. He has announced his return with Alabama for the 2026 season, showing immense trust in DeBoer’s coaching skills. Now, that experience and familiarity might finally earn Mack the starting role he’s been yearning for three years.

In limited action during the 2025 season, Mack was highly efficient, completing 24 of 32 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns with no interceptions. With him, even freshman Keelon Russell committed to Alabama for the 2026 season.

Both quarterbacks shared backup duties last season, and now it’s their chance to turn that around. But looking at Mack’s ties with DeBoer and familiarity with Bama’s system, he might be the first choice for the QB1 position. Plus, he even logged more snaps than Russell this season, holding a 62-to-36 advantage in total offensive plays.

Yet, even with a lack of experience, Russell showed flashes of excellence. The former five-star prospect appeared in just two games this season to preserve his redshirt status, finishing 11 of 15 passes for 143 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions.

With four years of eligibility left, Russell can be a real contributor to Bama’s offense. Ryan Grubb already has immense trust in him, as he compares his traits with those of an NFL veteran.

Offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb sees shades of an NFL veteran in Russell.

“One of the things I noticed about Jake Haener way back at Fresno State—he’s at the Saints now—Jake had a really whippy, quick release,” Grubb said. “Once he made his decision, he was very decisive with the ball. I see that was Key a lot.”

While both Mack and Russell have shown potential in limited action, neither has faced the pressure of a hostile SEC road environment, a test that will define Alabama’s season.

They are ready to fight for the starting role in the upcoming season, but DeBoer and Grubb cannot rely solely on promise; they need production. To replace Simpson, there’s no other way than rolling up their socks and putting in the best efforts.

As Simpson prepares for the NFL draft, let’s explore some of the potential destinations.

Ty Simpson’s potential NFL destinations

Ty Simpson officially declared for the 2026 NFL draft, leaving Alabama early despite having one more year left to chase his pro dreams. Simpson had a breakout season at Bama in the 2025 season. He threw for 3,600 yards with 28 touchdowns against just five interceptions. His quick decision-making and sharp reads at the line of scrimmage make him an intriguing prospect.

However, his biggest challenge lies in his relatively limited experience. His limited experience, with only 15 collegiate starts, may give some NFL franchises pause. Still, the scouts see potential in his cerebral approach, his ability to read defenses, and his readiness to adapt.

Teams like the Pittsburgh Steelers need a quarterback as Aaron Rodgers nears the end of his career. Holding the No. 21 pick, Pittsburgh might struggle to get Simpson, but its need for a young and long-term option makes him a perfect fit. Then there are the Miami Dolphins, who also emerge as another option.

With Tua Tagovailoa’s future remaining uncertain, the Dolphins look to secure their quarterback position.

Last but not least, the Los Angeles Rams are a perfect fit for Ty Simpson.

As Matthew Stafford approaches 38, he has a couple of years left, but he also carries injury concerns. Plus, they hold two first-round picks, which allows them to secure the QB of their dreams. Simpson can be the guy developing behind Stafford, learning from an MVP-caliber veteran.

Now, let’s wait and see what the NFL has in store for Ty Simpson.