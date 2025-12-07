Ty Simpson’s Bold Alabama Statement Has College Football Fans Buzzing for All the Wrong Reasons

Alabama’s championship game against Georgia couldn’t be more one-sided, as the Bulldogs’ defense held Kalen DeBoer’s offense scoreless for three straight quarters. Their 28-7 defeat exposed every flaw the Tide tried to hide. But despite the fall, quarterback Ty Simpson isn’t ready to accept the offensive struggles, and that denial is making fans furious.

“Yeah, we have a standard as an offense in general,” Alabama’s quarterback Ty Simpson said postgame. “Actually, we know we’re the best offense in the country. Then when we don’t show it, it’s very frustrating, especially times when we’re just a couple things away. Like I said, credit to Georgia’s defense, right? They had a good plan. That’s pretty much as simple as that.”

Alabama’s offense struggled big time against Georgia, managing only one touchdown throughout the game. Kalen DeBoer’s team averaged just 3.8 yards per play and finished with -3 rushing yards; this shows how easily Georgia shut them down. This is Alabama’s second straight game where they went under 4 yards per play, which didn’t happen in their previous 11 games. Their run game was almost dead against Georgia, and after that, Simpson’s calling their offense “best” is something that didn’t sit well with fans.

“How many rushing yards did the best offense in the country have today?” a fan said on X.

Alabama’s rushing game against Georgia ranks as one of the worst in school history. The last time they went this low was against LSU in 2021, where Alabama recorded 6 total rushing yards, and then before that, it was their 6 yards against Penn State in 1990. So, that’s not something that screams excellence. On top of that, Alabama just recorded 209 total yards, losing three yards on the ground, and converted just 3 of 13 third-down attempts.

Even Ty Simpson couldn’t do much in the game. He completed 19 of 39 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown, but one of his interceptions gave Georgia its second score of the game. His past performances also had Alabama Legend Mark Ingram a bit concerned heading into the Georgia game.

Five players recorded carries for Bama, but only running back Daniel Hill and AK Dear handled the ball more than once. Hill gained 11 yards on 4 carries, and Dear added 10 yards on 3 attempts.

Even Ryan Williams and Lotzier Brooks ran the ball once each, with Williams picking up 5 yards and Brooks being stopped at the line of scrimmage. But most of the negative yards came in from Ty Simpson as he finished with 6 carries for -28 yards after the Bulldogs sacked him three times, which cost Bama 23 yards. So, now you know why fans can’t make peace with Simpson’s bold statement.

Fans get furious over Ty Simpson’s statement

Georgia forced seven punts and had an interception on Alabama’s first eight possessions. They went 12 quarters without a touchdown allowed until Alabama scored in the fourth quarter.

“Nahhh, Georgia’s defense had them in hell at night,” one fan said.

Last week, the Tigers also outgained Alabama with a total of 411 yards, and Alabama had 280 yards against them. And now they scrambled again. Their offense was the main reason why Georgia could snap the four-game SEC title-game losing streak against Alabama. Now, Kirby Smart is 2–7 against them. And this Bama fan captured the frustration perfectly.

“You had -3 rushing yards,” another fan said.

This fan sarcastically took a direct shot at Simpson’s words not matching the outcome the team is producing.

“Did he happen to mention which country?” this fan said.

This fan summarizes every other emotion on how even a highly regarded program like Alabama shouldn’t be claiming the “best offense” tag after a game where their execution, discipline, and overall effectiveness were clearly lagging.

“I mean, I know Bama has a nearly 80% acceptance rate, but come on, man. You can do better than that,” this fan said.

Now, after this dip, it will be interesting to see if Alabama enters the playoff with Notre Dame and Miami all waiting to get in. Share your thoughts in the comments below.