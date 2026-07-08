Ty Simpson’s Brother Subtly Puts Ryan Day on Notice After Ohio State’s New QB Move

With a major recruiting focus on the class of 2027, some programs are looking a year beyond it. One name drawing attention is 4-star quarterback Graham Simpson, the younger brother of former Alabama QB Ty Simpson. Confidence clearly runs in the family, as Graham didn’t hesitate to send a bold message to coaches, making it clear they’d regret passing on him.

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“If another quarterback gets picked over me, I’m going to show those coaches why they should’ve recruited me harder,” Simpson said in his interview with recruiting analyst Chad Simmons of Rivals on July 8.

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The 4-star quarterback out of Westview High School had visited Ohio State for a high-intensity summer recruiting camp in June. He caught the eye of head coach Ryan Day and quarterback coach Billy Fessler. During the visit, the QB even spent time with Ohio State’s signal-caller Julian Sayin.

In his high school career, Simpson has thrown for over 7,000 yards and 100 touchdowns, including setting a single-game record with 620 passing yards during a November 2024 matchup against Covington High School. While the Buckeyes have been involved in his recruitment, there is a plot twist.

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Ryan Day is also eyeing another QB. Ohio State is heavily trending to land Christopher Vargas, the consensus No. 1 overall quarterback in the 2028 class. He is currently the most coveted player in his class, renowned for his elite footwork and lightning-quick processing. Multiple Rivals insiders recently predicted Ohio State will land Vargas. That may explain Graham Simpson’s feeling that other QBs in his class are getting prioritized over him.

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Graham’s brother, Ty Simpson, came to Alabama as a five-star recruit but had to wait for three years before getting a chance to start for the Tide. Having witnessed that grueling process firsthand, Graham refuses to commit to a school where he isn’t the clear, undisputed top priority.

Ryan Day has a strong history of developing quarterbacks, including Dwayne Haskins Jr., Justin Fields, C.J. Stroud, and Will Howard. Ohio State is a leader in recruiting, and playing for them could be a good start to his career. But Graham does have offers from other programs that solely want him to play for them.

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Other programs on Graham Simpson’s recruitment trail

So far, Simpson has collected 26 offers from across Division 1. At the top sits Alabama, which represents the ultimate legacy pipeline. His brother, Ty Simpson, spent four seasons in Tuscaloosa before the Los Angeles Rams selected him in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

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Kalen DeBoer has shown a knack for sending QBs to the NFL. He has also built a personal relationship with the Simpson family and even hosted Graham on campus alongside his brother. Their 2028 quarterback board currently has only one commit, Charles Scott. Securing Graham would give the Tide a definitive elite signal-caller for the future. Ty has been highly influential in Graham’s recruitment, like every other older brother.

Ole Miss is also aggressively positioning itself as the premier alternative to Alabama. The Rebels are treating Simpson as a true priority rather than a backup plan. As they are not tied up in the Ohio State-Christopher Vargas sweepstakes, they can offer Simpson their undivided attention for the 2028 cycle.