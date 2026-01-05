Ty Simpson’s Career Move All But Confirmed as Agent Drops New Update

The Alabama QB1 decision everyone’s been waiting on still hasn’t dropped, but Ty Simpson’s agent may have just nudged the door wide open. Simpson’s future has subtly emerged as Tuscaloosa’s biggest unsolved question as the Crimson Tide reset under Kalen DeBoer following a Rose Bowl loss.

Pete Thamel reported that, according to Simpson’s sports marketing agent, Peter Webb, no final call has been made on what the junior quarterback will do in 2026.

“No decisions have been made about Ty declaring for the draft at this point, and he is still evaluating everything with his family and close advisors,” Webb said.

While returning to college football remains an option, either at Alabama or through the transfer portal, the NFL Draft is being viewed as the most likely outcome, even though nothing has been officially decided yet.

That hesitation is obvious because Simpson’s stock took a dip in the second half of the 2025 season. He led Alabama to a 10-2 record and a CFP spot in his debut season as a starter, throwing for 3,567 yards, 28 touchdowns, and only five interceptions. However, with a struggling O-line and run game, Simpson had to carry the weight of the entire offense on his shoulders. On ESPN’s Mel Kiper’s big board, he is currently ranked at No. 3 among quarterbacks, behind only Dante Moore and Fernando Mendoza.

