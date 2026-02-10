Ty Simpson’s Dad Pens Heartfelt Message After Former Alabama QB Earns Rare Honor From State of Tennessee

After guiding Alabama to its first SEC title and CFP appearances since 2023, Ty Simpson is on his way to the NFL. But the former Bama starter’s journey has added another honor to his already storied cabinet, this time from the state of Tennessee. And that achievement became even sweeter when Ty Simpson’s father, Jason, shared the message proudly with a touching message.

“Congrats, Ty,” wrote Jason Simpson on Monday, sharing a screenshot of that honor.

In the House Joint Resolution 802 by the State of Tennessee on their 114th General Assembly, Tennessean Ty Simpson of Martin was recognized for his outstanding career in college football. Receiving such recognition from his hometown is a truly special moment. And that resolution reflects Simpson’s entire journey, starting with a summary of his time in the Martin Westview High School, to the Crimson Tide at a glance.

Out of his high school, Ty Simpson joined Alabama in 2022 with 5-star buzz. But he joined a loaded QB room, having Bryce Young and Jalen Milroe under Nick Saban. That’s why the 208-pound QB didn’t get much chance to show his potential, and that patience continued in 2023. That season, Ty Simpson primarily backed up Milroe. But after Milroe struggled against Texas, he got a chance at USF. Then, in 2024, his time was again limited.

But over those two seasons, Simpson completed 25 of 45 passes for 346 yards and added 137 rushing yards, appearing in 12 games. Following that, 2025 was Simpson’s lone season as the starting QB, and he delivered. He threw for 3,567 yards and 28 TDs, while he ran for 93 yards. But throughout this journey his father’s influence at an early stage clearly plays a role.

Jason’s influence has played a huge role in Ty’s journey, from childhood through high school, and even during his four years at Alabama. Since 2006, Jason Simpson has been the head football coach of UT Martin, so Ty was raised in a football environment. Even his father guided him as the primary technical advisor through his senior season, leading Westview to a Class 2A State Championship.

Interestingly, this past season, when Alabama played Tennessee, Jason was there to watch his son play, despite his busy schedule. And his two-word phrase, ‘Hey Ty,’ was enough for Ty Simpson to win the game. That game, Alabama won 37-20.

“It means the world to me,” said Ty after winning. “And for him to be able to watch me play when sometimes he can’t, that’s my best friend.”

It clearly shows how deep and friendly the father-son bond is. With this kind of support, Ty is now heading to be a 2026 NFL draft pick. Here’s where a new update is emerging about his NFL future.

Ty Simpson’s NFL destination gets a fresh turn

As per the 2026 mock draft pick, Ty Simpson could be the No. 2 overall pick if the Jets decide to pursue a QB. But Simpson’s NFL picture is sharpening now. Fox Sports’ Joel Klatt mocked the former Alabama QB for the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 21 overall. On The Joel Klatt Show, he cited uncertainty around Aaron Rodgers’ future, referring to Simpson’s potential.

“I really like Ty Simpson from Alabama. I’m higher on Simpson than most,” said Klatt. “This guy makes all the throws. If you turn on the tape, those are NFL throws—anticipatory, outside leverage, high-level stuff.”

The intriguing part is that Oregon’s Dante Moore is returning to the Ducks. With that, the Alabama star’s path may be clearing. Then, pointing to the Rams as an ideal landing spot for Simpson, Todd McShay offered another intriguing vision.

“I can’t think of a better situation for Ty Simpson,” said McShay. “To sit behind Stafford, learn under one of the best offensive coaches, and grow without pressure.”

In this scenario, the numbers he made in college speak for themselves. Let’s see where he lands in the NFL.