Ty Simpson’s Mother Reflects on Family Legacy Cemented in Alabama Under Kalen DeBoer

Ty Simpson’s Alabama journey nearly feels poetic. On his first official visit to Tuscaloosa, the program he dreamed of joining fell on the wrong side of a loss, which left his mother, Julie, quietly wondering what lay ahead. Years later, that same program has become the stage where her son is finally writing his own legacy in the same program.

“So fortunate to be here,” she said in a conversation with Yea Alabama. “Knowing how hard those boys worked to get here. It’s exciting and surreal.”

Being a coach’s son, Ty knew that the gridiron is no easy place. Growing up, he watched his dad, Jason, work around the boys on the turf, stitching football into his very identity. When Alabama beat Georgia in September, the locker room saw an emotional moment unfold between the two, as a teary-eyed Julie held her son in a deep embrace.

“He’s loved this game since he was a little bitty boy,” Julie Simpson told AL.com. “He grew up in the locker room and on the field, and to watch him go out there and play and do it like he’s always dreamed of.

“And he waited so patiently and knew he could do it. It was just a huge blessing.”

When Julie accompanied Ty on an official visit to Tuscaloosa, she was as locked and loaded on the field. In a conversation with Kristen Eargle, she reveals what went down on Ty’s official trip to Alabama. While the young signal caller was soaking in the visit, Julie was busy breaking down the game. As a coach’s wife, she had spent years living and breathing football. So, when LSU dominated the first half, it became pretty clear to her that Alabama might lose this one. And they did lose 46-41 to the Tigers.

After landing in Alabama, Simpson worked his way up, developing under Saban. When the starting job opened up, he seized it and never looked back.

Ty Simpson is ready to face Indiana

After sitting it out behind QB Jalen Milroe, Ty Simpson finally got his shot at the starting gig. However, it has been nothing but a steep climb, and in that journey, his mom has always remained by his side.

The season-opener loss against the Florida State Seminoles raised plenty of questions regarding the offense. However, Simpson’s leadership eventually won over the college football community. The 17-31 loss was a gut punch that no one saw coming. What followed next was the 6’2, 208-pound signal caller entering the locker room and owning up to the setback.

“I didn’t play very good, and I feel like I cost us a lot of points in the game,” he admitted to his locker room.

That’s literally the textbook definition of Nick Saban’s QB1: a leader earning the respect of his teammates. And that adversity pushed him to lead Bama to a 10-2 record and into the playoffs. Having beaten the Oklahoma Sooners in the first round, Alabama is ready to face Fernando Mendoza’s Indiana Hoosiers.

“Everybody sees him (Mendoza) as the guy, and of course, he won the Heisman Trophy,” he said ahead of the Rose Bowl. “That’s motivation for me, I know I am going head-to-head with him, but the opportunity to go against the No. 1 team in the nation, sign me up.

“I am a competitor, and I am excited for it, and being able to play in this game against a good team is what I want.”

Alabama arrives at Pasadena as the Underdogs. According to ESPN’s matchup predictor, Alabama has a mere 28.6% chance of beating Indiana. However, the Crimson Tide has already emerged victorious after skeptics tried to tear them down following their loss to FSU. They are determined to silence the skeptics once again.