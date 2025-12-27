Ty Simpson’s Promise to Nick Saban Set to Be Fulfilled as Alabama QB’s Career Fate Announced

Every top quarterback recruit arrives on campus with a plan, but Ty Simpson’s was different. It was a direct promise to Nick Saban to become a first-round pick, and the first major verdict on that promise is in. ESPN’s Mat Miller, in his 2026 NFL draft predictions, had Simpson as a first-round 2026 NFL draft pick. All of it, though, is contingent on his performance in the playoffs.

“A big playoff run could push him into declaring for the 2026 draft despite limited experience,” predicted Miller. The ESPN reporter also lauded Simpson’s “first-round-caliber” and “quick decision making” as a major factor in his prediction.

Simpson has passed for a total of 3,500 yards and thrown just 5 interceptions this season. In terms of early-season efficiency, there was no match for the Bama QB1. Against ULM, he went for 17-of-17 for 226 yards and three touchdowns. The same was the case against Wisconsin, where he completed 24 of his 29 passes at a stellar 83% accuracy. Want a blitz to be dissected? Simpson was your QB. How about evading coverage?

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bama QB1 did that effortlessly against Wisconsin when he executed the 41-yard TD pass to Ryan Williams. Even in the upset against Georgia, Simpson executed pre-snap mastery and poise under an intimidating crowd. So, when the QB1 was walking up to linemen and was confirming changes before snapping, an uncanny hint of confidence oozed from his shoulders. All of it is a part of a plan he promised to Nick Saban.

In a conversation with Bama legends Patrick Surtain II and Terrion Arnold, Simpson opened up about his conversation with Nick Saban. That was the reason why he also chose Bama over programs like Tennessee and Clemson.

“I just want to be a first-round draft pick, coach… I want to be the best that I can be, and I want to get developed and make sure that I make the most out of my ability when I’m in the league,” said the 23-year-old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, one season mature, Simpson has all the ingredients to win a natty with Alabama this year. In the game against Oklahoma, we saw Simpson at his best. The QB1 passed for 232 yards without a single interception and threw two touchdowns. Talk about clutch plays? He rallied the offense and overcame a 0-17 deficit to cap off a deserving 34-24 win. Many scouts now praise Simpson to be the next Brock Purdy, owing to his added twitch and elite processing speed. Still, he must improve in several areas.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

What did Ty Simpson say about his 2026 NFL Draft decision?

Late in the season, Simpson was the casualty of inefficient run support and weak pass protection. Due to the issues, he achieved only 48.7% accuracy and threw one interception. Factor in ball security issues and hurried decisions, and Simpson still looks like someone needing one more year of college ball. That’s exactly what the Bama QB1 is hoping, at least for now.

Simpson, in a December 23 interview, denied any transfer portal rumors and signaled coming back to Tuscaloosa in 2024. “We had real conversations with my dad and my agent. Just about, ‘Hey, what do you want to do?’ It just never felt right, you know, schools calling,” said Simpson. “I was like, imagine myself at that city or that school, and it was just like ‘man, no!

ADVERTISEMENT

Why would I want to go play there?’ When I could, just wait one more year, learn, try to get some more reps, try to get a better understanding of the offense?” elaborated the Bama QB1. The 23-year-old still has to work on his deep balls, and his 208 lb frame could also use some extra pounds. Pocket drift is another concern where the QB fails at initial reads, leaving open spaces. Maybe we can see the issues disappear as Simpson charts his road to Alabama’s 19th national title?