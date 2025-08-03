Ty Simpson’s QB1 Status Still Unsettled as Kalen DeBoer Sounds Ambiguous Amid Double Injury Update

Alabama’s QB1 showdown for the 2025 season is a classic tale of experience vs. hype, veteran grit against flashy newcomer. Heading into the season, Ty Simpson looks like the man to beat. He’s the seasoned vet, a loyal Crimson Tide soldier who chose to stay put instead of hopping into the transfer portal. Alabama’s OC Ryan Grubb even said if the team had a game right now, Simpson would get the nod to start. But hold on. Don’t count out the fresh blood, Keelon Russell. He is the Texas five-star phenom who flipped his commitment to Alabama and carries the hype of being the next big thing.

He’s electrifying, a dual-threat QB with a cannon arm and excellent mobility, exactly the kind of player that can torch defenses deep. ESPN insider Pete Thamel pointed out that while Simpson probably starts the season, Russell has all the buzz. And he could take the reins before long if he proves himself on the field. Former Alabama star Damien Harris even predicted Russell’s talent will make life “very, very hard” for Simpson to keep that QB1 spot. And now it’s evident after what Kalen DeBoer had to say after the first week of practice. Coaches and fans alike are watching closely for consistency under pressure, decision-making, and whether Simpson can truly elevate the offense to elite levels in Kalen DeBoer’s system.

And after the first week of practice, Kalen DeBoer hasn’t settled the QB1 debate completely. “I think the biggest thing, practice; one, was good. Two, the installs become more and different things,” DeBoer said. “A lot of it’s still base stuff these guys have worked on in spring, summer. But there were a couple [of] just missed opportunities, really, between receivers and skill guys and the quarterbacks. I feel like the last two practices, those near misses, have now been completions. That’s what you like to see.” And it’s not just DeBoer. Alabama insiders, including beat writer Mark Goodman, have voiced some lingering questions about just how ready Simpson really is to be the unquestioned starter and lead this powerhouse.

His game tape shows flashes of brilliance, but critics point to a lack of proven, consistent high-stakes performances. It’s not about potential anymore. It’s about delivering week in, week out, in a system that’s been evolving under new leadership. DeBoer praised Ty’s leadership and growth, but hasn’t fully closed the door on the competition with Russell. DeBoer’s approach is methodical: he’s watching every practice rep, every snap, without rushing to decisions.

The QB1 spot isn’t given out as a gift; it’s earned repeatedly. Adding to the pressure is the offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb, who stepped in with a pass-heavy system that could unlock Ty’s ceiling if he performs. Some analysts think Ty could blossom into one of the conference’s top passers.

But everything hinges on him adapting quickly, minimizing mistakes, and commanding the complex offense with poise. The underlying worry? Ty’s inconsistency under pressure. Even Ty himself, during a talk at the Manning Passing Academy, acknowledged he knows the championship expectations and the mistakes he might make along the way. Meanwhile, Russell is out there stirring the pot. Recently, people saw him with championship-winning QBs and pushing hard in practice. The whispers behind closed doors suggest that while Ty starts, the QB race isn’t settled, not by a long shot.

Former NFL QB and pundit Greg McElroy flagged the uncertainty. He emphasized that Ty’s ability to handle the offensive complexity and hold off talented challengers like Russell is arguably the decisive factor. Imagine the tension in the QB room. There’s Ty, the seasoned redshirt junior, respected for his work ethic and knowledge of the playbook, but fighting the ghosts of doubt about his readiness to command. Then there’s Keelon, the dynamic newcomer. He is bringing fresh energy and making every throw count, ready to pounce on any misstep from Ty. Alabama’s fan base and coaching staff are caught in the classic “patience vs. pressure” struggle.

Bama’s cautious approach with Lotzeir Brooks and Qua Russaw

Lotzeir Brooks, the four-star freshman wideout from New Jersey, has been a bright spark in Alabama’s 2025 recruiting class, coming off a strong spring showing and poised to compete for early playing time. But recently, folks noticed Brooks missing from one of the fall practices. He was seen with a protective boot on his foot while sporting a non-contact black jersey. Naturally, that raised eyebrows and led to questions about how serious the injury might be. After practice, DeBoer stepped up with some reassuring words.

“It won’t be anything long-term or anything like that,” DeBoer told reporters Sunday. “Just be a little bit of recovery here. I don’t know if it’s day-to-day, but it’s not going to be anything that’s extended.” The coach emphasized that it’s just a minor setback, a routine recovery, and he doesn’t foresee Brooks missing an extended period or being held back from competing this season. Then there’s Qua Russaw. He is an edge rusher, also entering his freshman season, and has been dealing with some injury issues as well.

“He was out there taking team reps,” DeBoer said. “Yeah, there’s nothing as far as anything we’re concerned about. The volume, a little bit, just tweaked a little bit. But he’s good and playing at a high level, so just making sure we’re careful. But yeah, he’s good.” The vibe is that Alabama’s medical staff and training team are closely monitoring, and Russaw is on a positive trajectory toward getting back to full health. No season-altering setbacks, just the normal bumps and bruises of a grind-heavy football camp. The team remains optimistic that both young talents will get the reps they need to contribute when the season kicks off.