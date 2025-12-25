12-Year NFL Veteran Marks Mike Elko as “Fraud” Echoing Paul Finebaum’s Words

Weeks ago, Paul Finebaum opined that he had felt all good about the Aggies all along, climbing to an 11-0 win. However, all it took for that sentiment to take a quick detour was a shotgun pass intercepted by Miami in the end zone. And Finebaum slammed his wrists in frustration. Now another significant voice has added to that.

“I know they are in the SEC, but I don’t look at them as an SEC team,” stated Tyrann Mathieu on In the Bayou With Tyrann Mathieu podcast. “They are like a late bloomer. Not even the Florida’s, the Tennessee’s, and the LSU’s. I don’t even look at them like that. I absolutely look at them as frauds.”

Tyrann Mathieu, a Super Bowl champion affectionately known as the “Honey Badger,” ended his remarkable 12-year professional career in July 2025. But retirement didn’t keep him far from the game he loves.

The New Orleans native soon found a new arena — launching his own podcast and stepping into the role of football analyst by November that year.So when Texas A&M’s stunning loss on Friday became one of the season’s biggest upsets, Mathieu couldn’t resist weighing in.

His remarks, tinged with unmistakable pride and a hint of rivalry, quickly sparked debate.For the former Heisman finalist, every word carries extra weight — not just because of his on-field legacy, but also due to his enduring connection to his alma mater, the LSU Tigers.

In many ways, his comments about the Aggies’ downfall were as much about passion as perspective.

In October, Texas A&M headed towards Death Valley and handed down a brutal 25-49 defeat to the Tigers at their home turf. Naturally, that stung. And Mathieu’s words also speak of that bitter experience.

“Because they came to LSU and they kind of had this arrogance about them; They were just beating us.”

Amidst the thundering environment at Death Valley, the Aggies snagged a 49-25 win. Marcel Reed’s program emerged victorious, but LSU fell apart. QB1 Garrett Nussmeier sustained an injury, and calls emerged for head coach Brian Kelly’s firing.

“I always knew at some point during the season, they (Texas A&M) was gonna get a little taste of what they thought they gave us; They (Texas A&M) got their a–whooped; Ain’t it funny A&M fans, that y’all season’s over.. But we (LSU) still have one more game (Bowl game against Houston).”

Not just Tyrann, Finebaum had a few words for the disastrous matchup as well.

Paul Finebaum blasts Texas A&M after Miami loss

It was almost hard to believe when the Voice of the SEC, Paul Finebaum, openly praised Miami over SEC powerhouse Texas A&M on Tuesday. Yet, there it was — the unfiltered truth. Mike Elko’s Aggies were supposed to be the story of the season. After an impressive 11-1 run, dreams of a national championship felt within reach. But when it mattered most, they stumbled.

Last Friday, Miami shut them down with a decisive 10-3 victory, leaving Finebaum visibly disappointed.

“On paper, it was a really good year, and I think he’s done a phenomenal job lifting that program up,” Finebaum said on McElroy and Cubelic. But the way it ended reminded people that Texas A&M just can’t seem to escape its own shadow sometimes — and it couldn’t have gone much worse.

“I came away feeling terrible about A&M in terms of the way this season went. Even though I know better. A and I should be thinking more positively of it.”

It was the first time since 1992 that they had recorded an 11-0 season. They entered the playoffs for the first time, gunning for the national title. However, things took a turn for the worse. And Mike Elko put an end to the 2025 season with a heavy heart.