Matt Campbell is revitalizing the spirit at Iowa State along with coaching football. The program, once considered a “coaching graveyard,” is now brimming with potential thanks to his leadership. Despite initial skepticism, Campbell has transformed doubters into believers since taking over in November 2015. He led the Cyclones to an 11-3 season, making school history. But it’s more than just on-field success. He’s cultivating a culture, not just a team. His move? Inviting NBA All-Star Tyrese Haliburton to camp. The message was clear: greatness stems from mindset, not just talent. And the players are responding, one drill and one guest at a time.

Even before the NBA spotlight, Tyrese Haliburton was making history at Iowa State. As a freshman in 2018-19, he started 34 of 35 games. Immediately he started showing his potential by averaging 6.8 points, 3.6 assists, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.5 steals in a Big 12-leading 33.2 minutes per game. His 4.5 assist-to-turnover ratio topped the conference and ranked second nationally. This feat also stands as the fourth-best in Iowa State’s record books. And then he capped the year helping ISU win the Big 12 Championship with clutch shooting. So, now you know why Matt Campbell got him on the campus.

Tyrese Haliburton’s presence was about shaping young minds to make an impact. And that’s exactly what he did while talking to them after the fall camp. “I think the main three things that I want to talk to you guys about are, number one, I would say, teamwork. Like, I know it’s like an overused word in our society today, but like if you wanted to play individual sports, like I’d go play tennis or something, then it’s just not me,” he said. So, for Haliburton, teamwork is the key behind success. And that makes sense, as Ohio State’s last season’s natty was a result of that, with, of course, a $20 million investment.

But the bottom line is teams only succeed when they stand together. Example? Tyrese Haliburton’s teammate and Indiana Pacers veteran player James Johnson. Despite not playing for the entire season last year, Johnson stood out for his team, helping them in every step. “He didn’t play all season. But every day when we were getting ready for the playoffs, he was the guy who was Giannis (Antetokounmpo) in our preparation, or he was Shai (Gilgeous-Alexander) or whatever, helping us get better. And that’s everybody’s job in here. Get better every single day. That’s like a team thing,” Haliburton said. That’s exactly what he’s urging Matt Campbell’s team to do.

Look, Tyrese Haliburton is not in a good mindset either. After giving it his all during that Finals run, the Achilles tear in Game 7 was devastating, ending the Pacers’ dream. Now sidelined for the entire 2025-26 season, it’s a real blow. Yet, despite his own career being on hold, he’s still present. Sharing encouragement, motivating teammates, and leading as he always has.

And he’s not wallowing. He’s lifting others while facing the toughest injury of his career. For Haliburton, communication is the key, and he’s making sure he states it perfectly. “So, number two I want to talk about is communication. Whatever you think your communication level is, it’s never good enough. Ever. Like, I think that’s the most important thing. Why we had success as a group was just how often we communicated.”

Then comes in the final words of wisdom from him, and it’s focusing on what you have today instead of worrying about the past. “And then the third thing for me, the most important thing that I preach as an athlete just in general, is just take the day at a time. Taking a day at a time. Nothing’s more important than today,” Tyrese Haliburton said. And that’s exactly what he’s doing right now; he’s focusing on his health rather than thinking about what life is planning for him in the future. But ever wonder if there could be something other than just his basketball history that pulled him back on Iowa State’s campus?

Tyrese Haliburton’s close tie to the Cyclones

From the moment Tyrese Haliburton stepped on campus, the Cyclones began to transform. He came to Ames in 2018, a skinny kid barely tipping 150 pounds. After missing some early workouts due to illness, he even worried about a potential redshirt season. But when sophomore Lindell Wigginton went down in the first game, Haliburton seized the opportunity and never let go of it. He played all 40 minutes in the second game, and by the third, he was a star. And the best part? Despite Iowa State officially listing him as a wing, Haliburton effectively became their offensive leader.

And while making big moves in basketball, Tyrese Haliburton even developed a great relationship with Matt Campbell. “I love my time here at Iowa State. I got to know Coach Campbell very well, even though I obviously wasn’t a football player,” Haliburton said. There’s no doubt he didn’t just make big moves in the game. He also made some strong relationships. But one stayed forever with him.

That’s right. Tyrese Haliburton’s remarkable rise from a standout Cyclone to an NBA All-Star has always been about human connection. As he met the love of his life, Jade Jones, at Iowa State. After two remarkable seasons, he was picked 12th overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2020 NBA Draft. And Jones was a cheerleader there. She was there for him from the start, through college, trades, and injuries.

But on July 29th, the spotlight moved from the court to something more personal. Haliburton proposed to Jade Jones. And the venue? No big beach or countryside. It was at Hilton Coliseum, which hosted not just Iowa State basketball, but also gymnastics, volleyball, and wrestling. It all fit, as this was where Haliburton and Jones first crossed paths back in 2019. Now? Life has come to a full circle moment as Tyrese Haliburton motivates young kids to learn and make the most out of their opportunities.