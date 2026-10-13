UCLA Backup QB’s Viral TikTok With 23-YO Hollywood Icon Resurfaces After Nico Iamaleava Injury

UCLA is 5-0, ranked No. 12, and suddenly facing a quarterback crisis. Nico Iamaleava reportedly suffered a season-ending knee injury during the Bruins’ 17-15 upset of Oregon, leaving backup Ty Dieffenbach as a leading candidate to replace him. But before he could even prove himself as a starter, a six-year-old TikTok video of him dancing resurfaced on social media. Now, at least one fan is already mocking the quarterback who might be responsible for keeping UCLA’s unbeaten season alive.

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The clip, posted on Siwa’s official TikTok account on July 19, 2020, shows the pair dancing to Doja Cat’s “Say So.” The Omaha native rose to fame on Dance Moms, signed with Nickelodeon, and made Time’s 100 Most Influential People list in 2020. She later made history by competing in the first same-sex partnership on Dancing With the Stars. Apparently, a harmless dance from 2020 is enough to put a quarterback’s credibility on trial in 2026.

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“New UCLA QB went viral with JoJo Siwa not long ago. He does have the drip🔥,” CFB Corner (@CFB_v2) wrote on X, sharing the resurfaced clip of Ty Dieffenbach dancing alongside the former Dance Moms star.

The timing has put Dieffenbach under an unusual spotlight as UCLA prepares for a crucial stretch of its Big Ten schedule. While the video has no bearing on his football abilities, the attention comes just as he faces the biggest opportunity of his college career.

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Iamaleava injured his knee during the second quarter against Oregon. Pete Nakos of On3 reported a torn ACL, while Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports indicated that the injury was expected to end his season. Head coach Bob Chesney initially expressed “serious concern” about his quarterback’s condition.

Dieffenbach replaced him in the second half, completing three of six passes for 43 yards, including a nine-yard touchdown to running back Wayne Knight.

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The 6-foot-6 quarterback transferred to UCLA from Cal Poly this offseason after previously spending two years at Pittsburgh without attempting a pass. Last season, he completed 92 of 162 passes for 1,305 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 321 yards and four scores.

Chesney selected Dieffenbach over Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s younger brother, partly because of his mobility and performance in practice.

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“We are really on a week-to-week basis here, right? And this week we felt like we had to run a little bit more with the quarterback possibly, and that’s where I felt Ty had a really nice week and that put us in that spot,” Chesney said, according to UCLA Athletics. “This is just one of those things that I’m sure if Madden would’ve went in there, he would have done a phenomenal job as well.”

The coach emphasized that the competition remains open, with Madden continuing to challenge for the position.

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UCLA’s rushing attack could help ease the transition. The Bruins average 253.2 rushing yards per game, ranking sixth in the FBS, while Knight recorded 103 yards on 22 carries against Oregon. Defensively, UCLA forced seven turnovers in its first victory at Autzen Stadium since 2004.

Dieffenbach says he is ready

Despite stepping into an unexpected situation, Dieffenbach expressed confidence in his preparation. He revealed that he had no idea he would be taking over until the coaching staff made the decision during the game.

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“Every week is a battle between me and Madden for the two-spot, and I mean both of us were executing in practice, but today they felt to go with me. When I heard that I was just tunnel vision, just ready to go execute,” Dieffenbach said, according to UCLA Athletics. Asked when he learned he would be the backup, he added, “No, it was right when it happened. I was just ready. I’ve been waiting for this moment.”

Wisconsin visits the Rose Bowl on Saturday with a 4-1 overall record and a 2-0 mark in Big Ten play. The matchup presents an immediate challenge for UCLA as it attempts to protect its unbeaten record and remain in contention for a conference championship and potential College Football Playoff berth.

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For Dieffenbach, the attention surrounding his past may fade quickly. His performance against Wisconsin will offer a far more meaningful measure of whether he can handle the responsibility of leading the Bruins.