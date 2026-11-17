Sometimes, all it takes is a few seconds on a college football broadcast to become the talk of social media. That was the case during UCLA’s game against Illinois, when a glimpse of a member of the Bruins’ spirit squad caught viewers’ attention. Before long, the clip was making the rounds online, and fans quickly started asking who one of the members was.

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The cheerleader is Sharlize True Trujillo. The attention did not stop with the viral video. A new set of fans, especially men, also visited her Instagram page, where her boyfriend, Jackson Dollinger, had to make things very clear under her most recent post before things blew out of proportion!

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“Game day let’s bring it home all the way ucla,” Trujillo wrote in her Instagram post, sharing a photo of her from the game night.

Many of the comments playfully tied her to UCLA’s undefeated run. One follower wrote, “You da real 10-0,” while another posted, “So this is why we are 10-0. Makes sense,” which received 139 likes.

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Other users joined in with their own reactions. Someone wrote, “They say shes the reason ucla is undefeated,” while another wrote, “It’s fate I was scrolling saw the Fox clip when they cut to you during the game and you show up on my timeline. Holy smokes.” The comments reflected the attention surrounding Trujillo after the Bruins’ latest victory.

Among those, one special comment stood out. “That’s my girl,” from Trujillo’s boyfriend, Dollinger. With so many people suddenly taking an interest in Sharlize through the video, he couldn’t resist chiming in, and the message came across as proud, protective, and maybe even a little scared! Trujillo replied, “Hi love,” under it.

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This isn’t the first time Dollinger has shown off his girlfriend. A look at his Instagram suggests he is one of Trujillo’s biggest fans. He made the relationship public about 10 weeks ago, on September 8, writing “hard launch” and tagging her account.

Trujillo responded in the comments, writing, “you are the best ever ❤️ thank you for spending the week w the fam & showing up.”

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The buzz started during UCLA’s 22-14 win over Illinois at the Rose Bowl on November 13. A broadcast replay featuring the Bruins’ spirit squad began circulating on X after Buckeye HQ shared the clip with the caption, “Transferring to UCLA.”

The video reportedly crossed 26 million views. Two other members of the UCLA spirit squad, Hayleigh Liu and Quillan Casem, also went viral from the same video circulating online.

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Trujillo was also recognized during the first quarter of the Illinois game alongside two other California titleholders: Miss California USA Acacia McBride and Miss Teen California USA Ava Grace Nichols.

Trujillo was already familiar to many people before the clip took off. She won the Miss California title in June 2026 after competing as Miss San Fernando Valley. She later finished fourth at the Miss America pageant in September, competing against 51 other delegates.

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She has also built a large following on TikTok, with her audience reportedly reaching 2.9 million followers by August. The Miss California organization claimed her videos have generated more than one billion views. Alongside her social media work, she runs the clothing brand TrueWrld and studies gender studies at UCLA.

Through her True Worth platform, she collaborates with organizations such as Girl Well and Altadena Girls to help provide clothing, hygiene supplies, and other essentials to girls experiencing homelessness. She also founded the True Start Scholarship program, which receives support from her brand-deal earnings.

UCLA’s win over Illinois kept its unbeaten season going at 10-0, while Trujillo’s brief appearance became one of the most talked-about moments from the broadcast. Between the viral clip, the reaction from fans, and Dollinger’s supportive message, the attention has continued well beyond the Rose Bowl.