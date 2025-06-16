UCLA Commit Sends Strong Message to DeShaun Foster After Flipping From Bill Belichick’s UNC

June has been packed with recruiting weekends, and a busy week wrapped up in Westwood for a promising defensive back. Just seven days after decommitting from Bill Belichick’s UNC team, the three-star prospect finalized things with a visit to DeShaun Foster’s UCLA. He wasn’t by himself; his high school teammate, also a defensive back, joined the Bruins’ team too. Together, the duo brought a lot of excitement for the future of the Bruins’ secondary.

Well, UCLA’s secondary is turning heads under new HC DeShaun Foster. With Demetrice Martin sharpening the unit’s edge, the group has grown tighter, smarter, and more aggressive—especially during spring practices. The Bruins are crafting a defensive backfield that could make serious noise in the B1G this fall. And now, a recent commitment has added more fuel to the fire. UCLA pledge Justin Lewis just sent a loud, clear message to Foster: he’s all in and ready to be part of something special.

“The visit was great, the love was felt all weekend,” Lewis said to Bruin Blitz on Sunday afternoon, capturing the energy and warmth that defined his time in Westwood. But it was more than just football—it was about family. From the photo shoot to one-on-one sit-downs with coaches, Lewis soaked in every moment of the OV. His father La Salle, mother Marissa Watkins, and brother Jaylen joined him on the trip, and their strong connection with the UCLA staff was the most memorable part.

“The best part was really getting to know everyone and the family atmosphere that they bring with every coach, and the excitement on how they would use me and what they see for me going forward,” Lewis said. And his family walked away just as impressed. “(My family) loved the outlook and how the plan was for me and how I could impact on and off the field. It was a win-win for them.”

Then Lewis described his weekend in Westwood as 2 action-packed days that gave him the full UCLA experience. From a scenic dinner in Marina del Rey to a relaxing breakfast on the beach, the setup was nothing short of “amazing,” he said. Former Bruin standout and now defensive analyst Shea Pitts played the perfect guide. “Told me stories about (Pitts’) time there, and what to expect and what to do and what not to do,” shared Lewis.

And during a player panel, Lewis also connected with Jack Pedersen and Karson Gordon, gaining different perspectives from a freshman, sophomore, and junior. “It was good having all of their perspectives because… seeing the different ways they approach things was interesting,” he said.

He also dove into football talk during coaches’ meetings with secondary coach Demetrice Martin, DC Ikaika Malloe, and HC. There, his football IQ was put to the test, and his game film was thoroughly reviewed—a deep dive into how UCLA sees his future fit in their defense. “One-on-one meetings went great,” he said. “Coach Foster loved my size and length, he loved that I don’t give up on plays.” But Martin praised his speed and quick grasp of the playbook. “When he was quizzing me on defenses, he loved that I knew the calls—just with a different name.” And Malloe also left an impression. “Coach Malloe was awesome, let me see the human side of football. He loved my never-quit, no play is over ’til it’s over plays,” he added.

But Lewis wasn’t alone for the weekend—fellow commit Joshua Mensah and 3-star WR Kenneth Moore III joined him on the visit. Together, they formed a tight-knit trio of recruiters, trying to spark momentum for the Bruins’ 2025 class. “All the other guys were great,” Lewis said. “We got to hang out, laugh, and talk football all weekend. We were all trying to get the other guys to commit. We are certified recruiters now—we Bruins.”

Now that Lewis is fully locked in with DeShaun Foster, the new Bruins head coach just notched another win—this time over Tennessee—by landing one of California’s top defensive talents. So, Foster’s momentum on the recruiting trail is picking up fast, and he’s proving that UCLA isn’t backing down from any national battle.

DeShaun Foster’s latest recruiting triumph

Tennessee once felt like a serious contender out West. With former 5-star Nico Iamaleava paving the way from SoCal, the Vols had a strong pull in California. For a moment, it seemed like they might land Irvine EDGE rusher Anthony Jones—one of the top defensive talents in the state. But that door slammed shut quickly. In mid-May, Jones committed to UCLA. Then, in early June, he made things crystal clear with a bold post on X: “My recruitment is 1000% closed.” Just a statement of loyalty—he’s staying home and locking in with DeShaun Foster.

Anthony Jones is built to be a defensive cornerstone. As a junior, he racked up 54 tackles, 8.5 sacks, and even snagged an interception—proof he’s not just a pass-rusher but a playmaker. With his size, speed, and powerful edge rush, he quickly drew national interest. Top programs like Michigan, ASU, Washington, and the Vols all came calling. But UCLA? That one hit different.

“I was at UCLA a few weeks ago and I love it up there,” Jones said. “The staff has been on me hard, and it feels like home. They’ve recruited me for years, and they’ve built something real with me and my family.” That ‘real’ connection sealed the deal. And his parents vibed with the Bruins’ staff. Honestly, staying close to home didn’t just feel right—it felt perfect.

However, Iamaleava flipping the script to UCLA gave DeShaun Foster’s vision a major boost. The 5-star QB turned heads, and suddenly, staying home had swagger. “When you get a quarterback like that, people start to look around,” Foster said. “Guys were like, ‘Oh, he’s coming? Cool.'” So, the message was loud and clear—California’s best don’t need to leave to shine. That energy is already fueling results.

For Anthony Jones, Foster isn’t just a coach—he’s a blueprint. “He’s bringing the program back,” he said. “He’s been there, done it. That matters to guys like me.” Whether it’s Jones or Iamaleava, Foster isn’t just a coach for these stars; he’s the path forward.