The new era of UCLA football under Bob Chesney is already hitting a familiar wall of frustration, as the program’s latest move has fans questioning the direction of the team. The school’s latest announcement gave fans little hope about the development that is expected to come in the upcoming season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

UCLA announced on February 21 that the team will continue to play at the Rose Bowl this season. The venue has been home to the Bruins for more than 40 years, ever since it moved from USC’s Coliseum. However, the iconic stadium has clearly lost its charm, having been in existence for more than 100 years now. The Grandaddy of Them All doesn’t really give that vibe when Bob Chesney and Co. take to its field during the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, the Bruins have been in an abysmal state for quite some time now, which is one reason why the Rose Bowl seems to have dimmed with time. But in an attempt to somehow get on fans’ good books, the program decided to shake things up by planning to move to the SoFi Stadium by 2026. Home of the Chargers and the Rams, the venue could have spruced things up for UCLA football. Plus, the venue is also closer to the school.

But the Rose Bowl fired back right away. The City of Pasadena and the venue filed a lawsuit against UCLA. The school has a contract lasting till 2044 with the Rose Bowl. The plaintiffs moved to seek a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction against UCLA, but the court refused them, citing “lack of urgency.” In their argument, the city claimed that UCLA’s moving out would result in more than $1 billion in losses. Thankfully for the plaintiffs, the Rose Bowl being part of UCLA football’s identity resonated with some fans. A whopping majority voted to stay here in a study instead of moving to SoFi.

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond the legal hurdles, the financial reality of such a move always made it a long shot for UCLA. UCLA’s move to SoFi Stadium was a far reach. Aside from the fact that the venue already hosts two NFL teams, it would also ask a hefty payment from UCLA to move there if SoFi were truly interested. Disappointed fans and the whole of college football know that UCLA football isn’t really a well-off program at the moment. The school’s athletic department just logged its seventh consecutive fiscal deficit, totaling $241 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before! Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed Prefer Us on Google

But the snazzy feel of the SoFi Stadium would have at least sparked some excitement in some fans. They made sure to voice their extreme displeasure at UCLA choosing to remain at the Rose Bowl instead of the gamble.

ADVERTISEMENT

UCLA fans bemoan the idea of returning to the Rose Bowl

Fans have already lost hope in UCLA football, which is a big reason why the Rose Bowl has also become less appealing to them.The program’s decision to stick with the Rose Bowl might also appear as if it is not trying to shake off everything that speaks of its past.

“That empty stadium will look amazing in the Big Integer channel,” one fan wrote. As iconic as the Rose Bowl is, it has also run harrowingly empty over the last few years. Though there is a capacity of 89,702, not even half of it was filled during home games this season. Things are clearly far from exciting at the Rose Bowl.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Yeah, kind of a weird situation,” another said. “Yeah, they’ve been there for like a long time, and just to let you know that’s a neutral site, so it doesn’t count as a home team yeah, no disrespect.” The Rose Bowl, being one of the New Year’s Six, is really the only reason why the stadium is still relevant in the country. In fact, this game really is the highlight of the year for the Rose Bowl, having always recorded packed attendance.

“Very weak home schedule this year, with the exception of the USC game,” one concerned fan replied. “Attendance will be very poor at the Rose Bowl. Best to play on-campus at Drake Stadium this year. It will save a lot of embarrassment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

UCLA plays San Diego State, Purdue, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Nevada, Illinois, and USC at home this year. There are maybe 2 or three important games out of this lot, which is why fans are already disinterested. Football-wise, the team doesn’t have anything at the moment to appease the fans. And looking at how uninteresting the home schedule is, it’s clear why fans are choosing to spend their Saturdays elsewhere.

“Nooooo !!!! Was looking forward for a brand new era out with the old in with the new !!! Rose bowl a curse !!”

Fans are desperate to see some kind of change in UCLA football. The same program, in the distant past, was the darling of the Rose Bowl. If a move to a more modern stadium would have provided a fix, fans were willing to let go of their tradition for it. But since UCLA doesn’t want to upset the stakeholders, they will have to continue making the trip to Pasadena.