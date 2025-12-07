brand-logo
UCLA Football Suffers First Big Consequence of Bob Chesney Move

By Akash D

Dec 7, 2025 | 12:41 PM EST

UCLA Football Suffers First Big Consequence of Bob Chesney Move

Dec 7, 2025 | 12:41 PM EST

UCLA hired Bob Chesney to get things in order after a chaotic 2025 season. Just days into his tenure, the new head coach is already seeing movement. However, it’s out of the program. The Bruins’ 3-star safety Croix Stewart, who spent the last three years with the program, is reportedly planning his exit.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos report, UCLA’s safety Croix Stewart is planning to enter the transfer portal. The 6-foot-2, 202-pounder has been with the program since 2022 and was an early commit to the Bruins. He now has two years of eligibility.

The safety himself has confirmed his interest in entering the portal, resharing the news with a thank you note to the Bruins on X. “Thank you, UCLA. 2 years of eligibility,” he wrote.

