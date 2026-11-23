UCLA’s College Football Playoff hopes suffered a major scare after quarterback Ty Dieffenbach went down with an injury and was carted off the field during the Bruins’ overtime loss in Week 12. While the timing of the setback raises concerns ahead of the final regular-season game, the bigger question is whether UCLA will have its quarterback available when it takes on USC.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“UCLA quarterback Ty Dieffenbach isn’t expected to be out long-term. While his status is uncertain for this week against USC, Dieffenbach is dealing with a minor hip injury. Dieffenbach is expected to be available for the College Football Playoff should UCLA clinch a bid,” ESPN’s Pete Thamel shared the update in a post on X.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the minor nature of Ty Dieffenbach’s hip injury is encouraging news for UCLA, the Bruins are heading into their final regular-season game with a potential quarterback dilemma, as Madden Iamaleava could be called upon to take over if Dieffenbach isn’t cleared to play.

Ty Dieffenbach’s performances since taking over the starting role show why his availability matters so much to UCLA. He has thrown for 1,406 yards and eight touchdowns this season, providing consistency to the Bruins’ offense during Nico Iamaleava’s absence.

ADVERTISEMENT

His performance against Minnesota was particularly impressive, showing how quickly he can change the course of the game. With the score tied at 17-17 in the fourth quarter, Ty Dieffenbach connected with Aidan Mizell for a 75-yard touchdown on the very first play of UCLA’s next drive.

Dieffenbach followed it up by finding Mizell for another 75-yard touchdown on the Bruins’ next offensive possession, helping them pull away for a 34-20 victory. Remarkably, Dieffenbach finished with 303 passing yards and three touchdowns on just 16 passing attempts, showing his ability to make big plays without needing a high volume of throws.

ADVERTISEMENT

Madden Iamaleava, by contrast, has very little college experience and has yet to make a single start at the collegiate level. He appeared in seven games across two seasons, attempting just nine passes for three completions and 21 yards, with no touchdowns or interceptions recorded so far.

If Dieffenbach cannot play against USC, Madden would be making his first career start in one of UCLA’s most important games of the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why Ty Dieffenbach availability is crucial against USC

The USC matchup carries great importance for UCLA beyond the rivalry itself. The Bruins currently hold a 10-1 overall record and a 7-1 mark in Big Ten play, with a victory over the Trojans guaranteeing them a place in the conference championship game. However, if they lose, their chances depend on other results, particularly involving Oregon, Indiana, and Iowa.

ADVERTISEMENT

Oregon, Indiana, and Iowa are all currently tied at 6-2 in Big Ten play, just one game behind UCLA. If all three win their respective regular-season finales while the Bruins lose to USC, all four teams would finish with identical 7-2 conference records, creating a four-way tie for a place in the Big Ten Championship Game. Depending on the tiebreaker results, UCLA could miss out on a spot in the title game.

Beyond the conference race, UCLA’s playoff hopes could also take a hit. Having already suffered a triple-overtime loss to Michigan, another setback in the final regular-season game would leave the Bruins with a 10-2 record and potentially weaken their case for an at-large bid, especially if they miss out on the Big Ten Championship game.

ADVERTISEMENT

With so much at stake, Dieffenbach’s availability could become an important factor heading into the rivalry matchup. For now, UCLA will have to wait for further clarity on Dieffenbach’s condition before determining its quarterback plans for the USC matchup.

Whether he returns to the lineup or Madden Iamaleava gets his first collegiate start, having an experienced quarterback could make a significant difference in a game that carries major implications for the Bruins’ postseason hopes.