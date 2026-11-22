UCLA’s perfect season came crashing down at the Big House. The No. 4 Bruins entered Ann Arbor undefeated at 10-0, with a Big Ten title game berth and a potential first-round playoff bye within reach. Instead, Michigan handed them a brutal 18-16 defeat in triple overtime on November 21. Worse, quarterback Ty Dieffenbach was stretchered off after suffering an injury on the first play of overtime. In one disastrous night, UCLA lost its unbeaten record, its starting quarterback, and control of its postseason destiny.

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Regulation ended 10-10. On the first snap of overtime, Dieffenbach ran 6 yards toward the UCLA sideline and went down after contact with several Michigan defenders. Trainers brought out an air cast, then took it away, and they strapped him to a stretcher and loaded him onto a cart, according to an X post by FOX College Football.

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Michigan was 5-5 and needed a win to become bowl eligible. The Wolverines had lost two straight, to Michigan State and Oregon. UCLA had never led in regulation. Michigan dominated the Bruins for most of the night, then UCLA tied it on a 1-yard jump pass from Anthony Woods to Brayden Loftin with 10 seconds left. They forced overtime, then lost Dieffenbach to injury.

Before getting hurt, Dieffenbach completed 19 of 30 passes for 188 yards and an interception, while carrying the ball 17 times. The Cal Poly transfer entered the game with 1,218 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and three interceptions after taking over for Nico Iamaleava, who suffered a season-ending knee injury at Oregon on October 10.

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UCLA entered the Michigan game 10-0 overall, with Dieffenbach holding a 5-0 record as its starting quarterback. His performance against Michigan was mixed, with a fumble and two other turnovers adding to the interception, but he remained a key part of the Bruins’ offense with his running ability.

Third-string QB Madden Iamaleava, Nico’s younger brother, replaced him. He had eight attempts and 21 passing yards on the season. UCLA kicked a field goal on its first overtime possession and a 38-yard field goal in the second, then failed on the two-point try in the third.

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The Bruins had outscored opponents 185-177 after halftime before Saturday, and this was their first loss of the season. Michigan’s Bryce Underwood hit Jalen Hoffman for the winning two points.

“It’s really hard to make it through the whole season unscathed,” UCLA coach Bob Chesney said. “Not the greatest moment to lose him, but at the same point, we trust Madden. We’ve just got to be able to deliver in those moments.” Chesney had no update on Dieffenbach’s condition after the game.

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The school hasn’t announced a diagnosis, and reports describe an apparent lower- or upper-leg injury. Dieffenbach also left the Illinois game a week earlier with a shoulder issue and came back.

The defense held up its end, holding Michigan to 247 yards and 3.7 yards per play. The offense managed 296 yards and three turnovers, and Wayne Knight, the Big Ten’s leading rusher, got 30 yards on 11 carries. Now, all of that lands on the November 28 game against USC.

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UCLA’s playoff picture gets complicated

UCLA is 10-1 and 7-1 in the Big Ten, and the Bruins still need to beat the Trojans to clinch a spot in the conference title game. Madden Iamaleava is likely to start at the Rose Bowl.

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“But going forward, this win, I don’t know exactly how to compare it to working with new guys,” Kyle Whittingham said, according to Richard Knight of Detroit Sports Nation. “But it was big for our program, I’ll tell you that.”

For UCLA, the next question is whether Dieffenbach can come back. A third-string QB against USC, with the Big Ten title game and a playoff bye on the line, is a hard way to finish a season that looked like a lock a week ago.