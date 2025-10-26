UCLA’s Tim Skipper Admits Being ‘Shell-Shocked’ After Costly Mistake Leads to Indiana Loss

And just like that, UCLA’s fairytale ends at the hands of HC Curt Cignetti’s Indiana. What was supposed to be the comeback of a ‘rejuvenated’ UCLA ended up being a thrashing for the Bruins. In a 56-6 fashion, the Hoosiers took home the victory, extending their unbeaten record. It did not go the way HC Tim Skipper wanted it to, leading to an admission that a certain mistake in the first quarter led to his side’s lopsided loss.

The atmosphere around the matchup was great. Indiana was on a 7-0 run when it faced UCLA, a program riding a recent three-game winning streak under Tim Skipper. The stage was set, and Curt Cignetti, saying he takes UCLA very seriously in pre-game conferences, built the story for the week 9 clash. So, when QB Nico Iamaleava threw an interception to LB Aiden Fisher in the first 57 seconds, it came as a shock to everybody. It was Aiden’s only big moment in the game, as he left the field with a knee injury in the first half.

“We didn’t really bounce back from that moment, you know? It kind of shell-shocked us, and it kind of took a while to get back going,” confessed Tim Skipper. Indiana took advantage of the early deficit and ran rampant on the field. By the end of the second quarter, it was already 35-3 in Indiana’s favor. An early fumble by Iamaleava gave Curt Cignetti’s men all the confidence they needed.

QB Fernando Mendoza put on another brilliant performance, going 15 of 22 for 168 yards with 3 TDs. He left the field late in the third quarter, with the fans chanting his name. The performance will surely boost his Heisman stock, and could lead the race if he keeps this up. On the other hand, RB Roman Hemby was running everywhere, finishing with 17 carries for 81 yards with two TDs. WR E.J. Williams Jr. was also an offensive threat throughout the game with his 5 catches for 109 yards and 2 TDs. The trio proved to be too much for the Bruins, who will be disappointed with the way they lost.

UCLA came to this matchup with three straight wins. However, those wins were against opponents who had a conference record of 1-11. Indiana is unlike any team they have faced this season. The Hoosiers have a strong offense and defense this season, making them a hard opponent for any team to face.

However, this thrashing could also be a wake-up call for Tim Skipper. There are not many teams at the level of Indiana, so facing them gives a good idea of what the top levels look like. This could become a learning moment for Skipper, who took the HC job mid-season after Deshaun Foster was fired.

What’s next for UCLA and Tim Skipper?

At the start of the season, UCLA looked like a shadow of its last season, going 0-4 under Deshaun Foster. It was only a matter of time before he got sacked, and after he did, Tim Skipper stepped up. After three consecutive wins, it looked like UCLA was back, only to get stomped by Indiana.

While it was not the result Tim Skipper wanted, it could serve as what to expect against teams of Indiana’s quality. Even a small mistake can cost the game against top sides, let alone an interception. If Tim Skipper does not want his team to feel powerless again, then he has to minimize errors in the first half. Nico Iamaleava’s interception gave Indiana the wind they wanted, and they did not stop after that.

The loss now puts UCLA in 9th position in the B1G conference. With a 3-5 record, UCLA does not have many games left to recover its season. They will have to win the rest of their games in the regular season, with one of them being away at Ohio State. Do you think they can do it?