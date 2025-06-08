UCLA Takes Unthinkable $2.5 Million Decision for Nico Iamaleava After NCAA House Settlement Left Two Choices

UCLA really struck gold when they landed Nico Iamaleava. After leaving Tennessee and causing some frustration for Josh Heupel and his crew by transferring right after spring camp, the Bruins jumped at the chance. Their patience definitely paid off, as they managed to get Iamaleava on their roster while other programs dropped out of the race. It looks like money played a big part in his decision to switch things up. DeShaun Foster really hit it off with Iamaleava and helped convince him to go with UCLA. But this choice could end up costing the school some cash since they’re making some unexpected moves.

Nico Iamaleava was going to return as the Vols’ 2025 QB1 and display his brand of power on the field. This year, he was in place to make a gigantic figure of $2.2 million as Tennessee’s QB1, according to Sports Illustrated. But Iamaleava wanted the bar to be raised higher. He reportedly wanted his paycheck to be bumped up to $4 million. That, too, after just 1 year as a starting QB. Iamaleava’s not earning that figure at UCLA either. He’s now set to lead a program that faces a tougher road than Tennessee ahead in the season. Given his antics at Knoxville, one thing is for sure: on financial terms, the QB has to be kept happy. Now, UCLA just announced a major turnaround in operations to make the most out of their reserves.

The Los Angeles Times reported that UCLA will not be adding any new scholarship athletes in the first year of the House vs. NCAA settlement era. This decision allows the football division to fully utilize its $20.5 million budget for player compensation. Without new scholarship athletes, the program can allocate more funds to the existing players. At UCLA, each scholarship athlete receives a base salary of $65,000. As a result of this decision, Iamaleava may see a significant increase in his earnings. However, it also means that the program is forgoing $2.5 million in scholarship funds.

This could also very well be Iamaleava’s last year in college football as well. In his two years at the Vols, he managed 2,930 yards, 21 TDs, and an average pass completion percentage of 63.6%. This year, he is expected to go big. If the QB plans to go pro next year, he will look to end his CFB career on a high note. With this factor in perspective, Iamaleava could seek to gather the maximum salary by this time. Financially, Iamaleava is set at UCLA. But his disgraceful fall from fame is becoming evident in his draft projections for 2026.

Nico Iamaleava’s draft projections take a surprising turn

Iamaleava still has the potential and skill to light up the field with his game. That was clear right from his freshman season, as he led Tennessee to a spectacular 35-0 win in the Citrus Bowl, throwing for 151 yards and 1 touchdown. He also added three touchdowns on the ground. But the theatrics surrounding his transfer to UCLA are obviously not going to sit well with NFL scouts. They’re still on edge about where exactly to place him in projections, which was not the case when he was still Heupel’s QB. In ESPN’s latest report on the QBs likely to feature in the 2026 draft, Iamaleava fails to make it into the ‘Top Names to Know’ section. This part mentions Carson Beck, Drew Allar, and more.

Instead, Iamaleava is part of the ‘Best of the Rest’ section. He joins Miller Moss, Rocco Becht (Iowa State), Kevin Jennings, (SMU) and more. “The 6-6, 215-pound Iamaleava is a slender, fluid passer with the arm talent to get the ball to his desired spots, but he struggled with his touch and accuracy on deeper passes. That will be worth watching this fall, as will his adjustment from the Vols’ unconventional passing offense to a more pro-style UCLA scheme,” his entry read. He will be leading a team that finished 5-7 last year, as HC DeShaun Foster tried to find his footing in his new role for the first time.

UCLA’s odds see a new light with Nico Iamaleava in the mix. But the QB, however, sees a darker future compared to what was expected of his Tennessee career. The top brass has made way for him to get the maximum possible salary for this year by foregoing its option of getting more scholarship players on the roster. How Iamaleava makes the most of this situation in the season will be a test of time.