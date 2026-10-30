UCLA’s ‘Heartbroken’ Nico Iamaleava Makes Career Announcement After Season-Ending Injury

UCLA had every reason to feel good about its undefeated start to the season. But five starts into his Bruins career, quarterback Nico Iamaleava had his season ended by a severe knee injury. One setback threatened to change the whole picture and end his time in Westwood. Instead, it sparked a choice that surprised many and keeps him right where he is.

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The setback came during UCLA’s win over Oregon on October 10. After being tackled by two defenders, the quarterback appeared to twist his left leg. He briefly returned to the game but did not come back after halftime. The injury was later confirmed to be a torn ACL, ending his season after just five starts. Now, UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava has made his intentions for the future clear. Rather than moving to the NFL, the senior reportedly plans to return to the Bruins for the 2027 season.

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“Well, I’m heartbroken the way my season ended. I’ve finally accepted that this year is really over for me. This wasn’t a part of the plan, but I believe everything happens for a reason. I gave this game and my brothers everything I had, and I’ll continue to lean on God and trust His plan. I’ll be back,” Nico Iamaleava wrote in an Instagram post on October 29.

Getty EUGENE, OREGON – OCTOBER 10: Nico Iamaleava #9 of the UCLA Bruins warms up before a game between the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins at Autzen Stadium on October 10, 2026 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Al Sermeno/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images)

The news of Iamaleava’s expected return was shared by CBS Sports reporter Matt Zenitz, who cited the quarterback’s agent, Rudy Caamano.

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In a post on X, Zenitz wrote, “UCLA star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has indicated to the Bruins that he plans to return to UCLA next season instead of leaving for the NFL, his agent @RudyCaamano of @AiC_Athletes tells @CBSSports.”

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Zenitz also pointed out that Iamaleava had been emerging as a potential first-three-round selection in the 2027 NFL draft before suffering the injury.

The decision gives Iamaleava another season to play college football, recover from the knee injury and continue developing before considering the next step in his career. It also gives UCLA the possibility of bringing back a quarterback who has already spent time in the program and knows what head coach Bob Chesney expects from his offense.

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This is not the first time Iamaleava or UCLA has faced a major injury setback. During his time at Tennessee, Iamaleava dealt with minor physical hits that briefly sidelined him, but a full ACL recovery presents a new test. However, UCLA has seen quarterbacks successfully return from major knee surgeries before, giving both the program and the player a clear road map for recovery before he takes the field again in 2027.

Before the injury, Iamaleava had thrown for 982 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions in five starts. He had also rushed for 144 yards and a touchdown, giving UCLA another option when plays broke down or space opened up downfield.

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While Iamaleava works toward his recovery, UCLA has continued to take care of business on the field. Senior quarterback Ty Dieffenbach has stepped into the starting role and helped the Bruins maintain their unbeaten start.

Dieffenbach has thrown for 505 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, according to the figures provided in the source material. His performances have helped UCLA keep moving forward despite losing its starting quarterback.

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His progress could also make the quarterback situation worth watching next season. Iamaleava’s expected return would give the Bruins an experienced option, but Dieffenbach could have a say in the competition if he continues to perform well. UCLA has also secured a commitment from four-star quarterback Josiah Boyd, adding another name to the mix for 2027.

For now, the immediate focus remains on the current season and Iamaleava’s recovery. The Bruins still have games to play, while their starting quarterback faces the challenge of working his way back from a serious knee injury.

For UCLA, his expected return could bring valuable experience to the quarterback room. However, the team’s plans will also depend on how the other quarterbacks develop and how Iamaleava progresses during his recovery.

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The injury has put his 2026 campaign on hold, but it has not ended his college career. As Iamaleava made clear in his Instagram post, he intends to return. The next chapter now points toward 2027, when he will have another opportunity to take the field for the Bruins.