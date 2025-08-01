UCLA’s Nico Iamaleava Admits His Biggest Regret at Tennessee & Josh Heupel Fallout

“No one is bigger than the Power T,” Vols’ proud identity peeked through the controversial Nico Iamaleava’s fallout during the spring transfer portal. Yes, the Vols received a shocker, but let’s just say it wasn’t a sudden development. Cracks had been emerging since December, and it all had to do with a $4 million NIL demand on the table — or so the dominant narrative emphasized. With Nico missing the spring drills and Josh Heupel closing the “Nico” chapter, fans bid farewell to their star QB, but a bittersweet feeling lingered in the air.

Iamaleava’s fallout with Tennessee became one of the hottest storylines during the spring transfer portal. A star QB, who led the Vols to 10 regular-season wins and a playoff berth, exiting the Orange Nation was a contentious topic. Heupel wished him the best by saying, “I want to thank him for everything he’s done since he’s gotten here,” and jumped straight to the next QB1 battle starring Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger, and George MacIntyre.

The fallout reports were messy that Nico went after the cash factor, asking for double the NIL amount he received, but when Heupel didn’t entertain his requests, he dipped and entered the portal, landing at the Bruins roster. But Nico has since denied these allegations, and in his recent conversation with CBS Sports, he doubles down on the same. “A lot of criticism, a lot of commentary about the way everything went down. Do you like the way that you handled your incident?,” Joshua Perry, the host at NBC Sports, posed the question.

“Do I like it? You know, I definitely could have handled it a better way, you know,” Nico said. “But i’m glad, you know, I wouldn’t change anything for you know how it happened, but you know, i do want to address the tennessee fans, and you know let them know that you know this decision was not the financial and that you know, strictly family decision, and it made me closer to my mom and, you know, my whole family so you know.” The Long Beach, California native has been consistent with his motive to transfer to the Bruins, being closer to his family. Getting his family to Tennessee was a lot to travel, so he moved his cleats from Neyland Stadium to UCLA’s Rose Bowl. He is excited to be with the Bruins and looks forward to the upcoming season.

Nico continued. “I know there’s that narrative out there. That you know that, people are running with, and you know all I can do is be me and, you know, focus on me and my future.” Well, with the NIL landscape drastically changed, and the rampant allegations of “pay-for-play,” Iamaleava bore the brunt of those allegations, even though in an interview with ESPN, he cleared his stance, “I don’t speak on money matters. I am just here for ball and school.”

On the other side, DeShaun Foster was all too merry when Iamaleava’s opportunity presented itself, welcoming him to Los Angeles. So, what’s next for Nico Iamaleava?

What’s next for Nico Iamaleava at the Bruins?

“If anybody is sweeping us under the rug and thinks we’re going to be mediocre just because we lost Nico, that’s cool, let ’em think that way.” Vols DL Bryson Eason put it bluntly. Yes, feelings were hurt, and the Orange Nation got the absolute burn. But on the flipside, the Bruins are relishing the hopes of an improved season. DeShaun Foster’s last season wrapped up on a poor note, a 5-7 campaign. But, with Nico Iamaleava hitting the gravel at Los Angeles, Bruins fans can’t help but hope for at least a playoff berth. With Nico’s 90.5 passing grade, 2,616 yards, 19 touchdowns, and a five-touchdown record, optimism is peaking through at Rose Bowl Stadium.

But then again, the humongous challenge Nico faces ahead is the drastic change in offense. Heupel ran an RPO-heavy offense, whereas Foster runs a more traditional pro-style offense. So, the question is, can he make that adjustment? The RPO-style offense is great for your program, but a traditional approach is what appeals to the pro league. Master it, and the NFL scouts have got their eyes on you. “He’s immensely talented and could be one of the top quarterbacks in the draft if he shows some really good signs in a pro-style scheme. That was one thing at Tennessee, where it was like not really playing a pro-style offense with the Volunteers. Now at UCLA, maybe his NFL valuation is aided by that fact,” as PFF’s Max Chadwick put it. But that’s not the entire picture.

At Bruins, he will be surrounded by a different roster, a different offensive scheme, and different individual strengths, which might compromise his capacity. But then again, Foster is confident in Nico Iamaleava’s capacity. Let’s see how UCLA fares in the upcoming season.