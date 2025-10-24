UCLA’s Tim Skipper Sends Clear Message to Nico Iamaleava After Confirming QB’s Injury Woes

Despite starting 0-4, the UCLA Bruins have a chance to move into the national rankings with a .500 record. After 3 winless games, the program fired DeShaun Foster, and since then, Tim Skipper has studied the ship. Despite the big internal changes, Nico Iamaleava’s contribution to building UCLA’s redemption arc is unparalleled. Even during the recent 20-17 win against Maryland, where the QB was nursing an injury, he impressed with his performance. The interim head coach wants his star athlete to continue to do so.

In the last two minutes left in the game, with UCLA having a 4-point lead (14-10), Iamaleava was sacked while looking for a receiver on third down and bumped his right knee. On the October 23rd episode of Bruin Insider Show, the 47-year-old coach narrated why it meant more for the team that their QB1 was back on the gridiron. “Nico’s down on the ground. I go out there, and he’s yelling as loud as anybody I’ve ever heard on the ground. And he was banged up…Came right back out there and he stood in that pocket and he threw the ball, not feeling 100%. Just a warrior, just a stud to just do that.”

via Imago Nico Iamaleava carried UCLA to an unlikely victory at the Rose Bowl.

Nico Iamaleava returned to the field and drove the Bruins 68 yards in 31 seconds. Tim Skipper applauded his QB1’s efforts which provided a boost for the entire team. “And then that instills confidence in your receivers and your ball carriers. All the guys like, “He’s out here. I’m out here. Let’s go. Our leader’s here.'” The 21-year-old had two crucial passes and brought the Bruins to the field goal range.

Skipper’s team had the lead until the final 40 seconds, until Maryland’s Marlik Washington and Jalol Farooq scored an equalizer with an 8-yard touchdown, 17-17. With less than five seconds left, UCLA kicker Mateen Bhaghani kicked a 23-yard field goal to secure a thrilling, last-minute 20-17 win, marking their third straight win.

Nico Iamaleava completed 21 of 35 passes for 221 yards and 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions and also rushed 8 times for 25 yards and two sacks against Maryland.

Nico Iamaleava’s inconsistent 2025 season with UCLA

No doubt ever since the QB transferred from Tennessee to UCLA, he has been the game-changer for the Bruins. Iamaleava completed 65.2% of his passes for 1,355 yards with ten touchdowns and five interceptions so far. Apart from this, he has rushed 74 times for 360 yards and four touchdowns. But that doesn’t paint the whole picture. Against a gritty Maryland team, it was statistically QB’s worst game since their Week 1 blunder against Utah.

Nico Iamaleava had a 111.0 passer rating against the Terps, which is the second-lowest of the season. His 107.8 outing against the Utes remains the worst. There have been phenomenal performances too. In the game against the then No. 6 Penn State, he played a major role in upsetting the Nittany Lions for the 42-37 win. The QB completed 17-for-24 passing for 166 yards and 2 touchdowns, also rushed 16 times for 128 yards and 3 touchdowns, including the game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. This earned him the highest QBR for the season, 96.7.

Nico Iamaleava’s addition to UCLA provides a spark, and his presence his mandatary for the rest of the season for survival. Specially, during the Saturday’s FOX Big Noon Kickoff against the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers.