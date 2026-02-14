UGA Alum Shares Strong Message for Mike Bobo After Facing Major Career Setback

Despite being a three-time Broyles Award finalist, Georgia OC Mike Bobo has always missed out on this major career milestone. Surely, getting recognition could boost his chances, but the lack of an award doesn’t diminish his contribution to the Bulldogs’ resurgent offense. Commending his work as the offensive coordinator, a UGA alum who played under him sent a powerful message to Bobo.

“When I got to UGA, I didn’t understand what it meant to represent the university, the community, and the state,” wrote former Georgia TE Arthur Lynch on Friday. “Playing for Coach Bobo changed that. Seeing how personal it was for him—how much love he has for this school and state—showed me the true privilege of wearing the G.”

Bobo’s deep connection with the Bulldogs resonated with his players, including influencing players previously and even now to stay fully committed to Georgia. In fact, Arthur Lynch’s journey from a primary blocker to a first-team All-SEC during his 2009 to 2013 Georgia days clearly backed that up. The North Dartmouth, Massachusetts, native recorded 907 yards and 8 TDs, appearing in 53 games throughout his career there.

At that time, Bobo was promoted to offensive coordinator from QBs coach in 2007. But that was his second stint (from 2001 to 2014) at Georgia. After that, he left the Bulldogs to become the head coach of Colorado State. Then he returned to his alma mater in 2022 as an offensive analyst. Eventually, he was promoted to OC in 2023. Then Georgia saw highs and lows under his watch, but this 2025 season saw some brilliance.

Georgia’s offense ranked 28th nationally with 32.1 PPG. Interestingly, throughout his long journey with UGA, Mike Bobo has had only praise for Georgia. That was clearly reflected at the Broyles Award ceremony when he talked about his journey.

“I got my foot in the door there at the University of Georgia. To have him (Mark Richt) let me grow, let me learn there at the University of Georgia, and to turn the reins over to me in 2007 and go through ups and downs, I can’t say enough about him,” said Bobo. “Coach Richt, Coach Donnan, the men in my life—they’ve given me an opportunity.”

Bobo’s first stint at Georgia came when he joined as an administrative assistant in 1998. Following that, in 1999, he served as a graduate assistant. After that, he came back in 2001 and worked under Mark Richt. He knows this program inside and out, understands the system, and knows how to win there. But that didn’t change the fact that Bobo ultimately lost the Broyles Award to Indiana’s Bryant Haines. Still, Georgia saw progress under this OC’s guidance.

Mike Bobo’s influence will continue

Obviously, the Sugar Bowl loss to Ole Miss stung, but under Bobo’s watch, Georgia won a second straight SEC championship this past season. His guidance was tangible in the individual success stories of the season. Under his watch, Gunner Stockton surged into the Heisman conversation, while Zachariah Branch rewrote the program’s record books for single-season receptions.

Now, for the upcoming 2026 season, the offense is rolling with serious momentum. Here’s where the OC has a deep connection with the Georgia head coach, too. From 1993 to 1997, Mike Bobo played college football for Georgia, and Kirby Smart was his teammate at that time. Then Mike Bobo’s dad, George Bobo, worked for Kirby Smart’s dad, Sonny Smart.

Although George Bobo retired as head coach at Thomasville High School in 1993, he later started working in Rabun County.

“In that town was a young Gunner Stockton, who was a little kid and would come around the field house of Rabun County and grew up, and wanted to be a quarterback. My dad was there and kind of took him under his wing and kind of helped train him early on,” said Mike Bobo at the Broyles Award ceremony.

Well, what’s done is done! Mike Bobo may not have won the Broyles Award yet again, but what will matter is how the upcoming season pans out for him and the Bulldogs. Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.