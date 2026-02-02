UGA Extend Partnership With $43B American Giant Helping Kirby Smart Recruit Beyond SEC

In the current NIL-driven landscape, most programs focus on collectives. The Georgia Bulldogs, however, have a secret weapon that’s been part of their success for four decades. It’s a relationship Kirby Smart is now leveraging to its full potential.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Georgia announced a field logo partnership with Delta Airlines in October, and on Monday, the two sides made it official again by extending their partnership.

That Delta logo on Dooley Field is a big deal by itself. It made Delta the first corporate partner to ever have its logo displayed on the playing surface at Sanford Stadium. Now, with this latest extension, the partnership gets an extra cherry on top. Delta has served as the official airline of Georgia Athletics for more than 40 years, making it one of the Bulldogs’ longest and most trusted partners.

ADVERTISEMENT

The timing fits, too. Delta is celebrating its centennial anniversary. And the extension spotlights the deep bond between two Georgia institutions built on shared pride and tradition. Around that same time last October, the Delta Air Lines Foundation stepped up in a major way. It contributed toward UGA’s new $100 million Medical Education and Research Building.

That support didn’t stop there. A separate $5 million gift from the foundation is being used to renovate the Georgia Center for Continuing Education and Hotel, expanding the Hospitality and Food Industry Management (HFIM) program. On the football side, the partnership has been especially valuable for recruiting. Delta’s travel support has made it easier for the staff to get face time with prospects.

ADVERTISEMENT

On heavy recruiting days, like January 13, 2023, UGA coaches have reportedly visited more than 100 schools in a single day. During peak windows, Kirby Smart has landed around 50 flights in just two months. And when time really matters, Smart goes airborne in a different way. The famous “Kirbycopter” helps him dodge traffic and hit as many as 15 high schools in one day.

One unique element of the Delta partnership is that it provides flights for families of select UGA athletes to attend games. Believe it or not, it is a powerful recruiting tool. As of early 2026, Smart and his staff remain fully active on the trail for the 2026 and 2027 classes, with recent stops in the Central Savannah River Area, including Emanuel County Institute and Hephzibah High.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

The correct use of Delta Air Lines

Both of Georgia’s 2026 and 2027 recruiting classes currently sit at No. 6. And while that ranking took a hit, the big picture still looks strong. The drop from No. 2 to No. 6 mostly came after five-star quarterback Jared Curtis flipped late to Vanderbilt. Even with that setback, the 2026 class remains loaded. It boasts 32 total commitments. The headliner is still five-star offensive tackle Ekene Ogboko, who stands as the crown jewel of the class.

Defensively, Georgia is stacking elite talent, including top-100 prospects like cornerbacks Justice Fitzpatrick and Caden Harris, and safety Jordan Smith. At quarterback, the Dawgs quickly adjusted after losing Curtis. They added four-star Bryson Beaver, who formerly signed with Oregon, through the transfer portal in January 2026.

ADVERTISEMENT

The class also features a strong tight end group, highlighted by Kaiden Prothro and Lincoln Keyes. The 2027 class is still very much a work in progress. But the early returns are promising. Georgia has already landed six commitments, including a huge one today: No. 1 running back in the country Kemon Spell, who chose the Dawgs over Ohio State, Miami, and several other heavy hitters.

Five-star cornerback Donte Wright also remains stuck, even though programs like Oregon and Oklahoma are trying to lure him in. Add in Kelsey Adam, a top-10 offensive tackle from Georgia who has stayed locked in despite attraction from the Seminoles, and it’s clear the foundation is strong. Beyond that, the Bulldogs are still pushing hard to land a few high-priority targets to round out what could once again be an elite roster.