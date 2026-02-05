UGA Unveils New $20 Crowdfunding Program to Raise NIL Money for Kirby Smart

With the landscape of modern football constantly shifting, staying ahead no longer means simply recruiting five-star talent. It means building financial ecosystems capable of sustaining it. Kirby Smart’s Georgia has taken a step in that direction, introducing an initiative to raise NIL money that could well become the future of how programs raise NIL funds.

The Bulldogs announced in a post on X that the program has launched a new NIL initiative titled “GloryGloryGeorgia,” a platform where fans can strengthen the connection between them and UGA athletes. The initiative is positioned as a membership-based ecosystem that delivers premium Georgia content and enhanced behind-the-scenes access to Kirby Smart’s program.

According to the official website, the platform features exclusive articles and content related to Georgia athletics. It operates as a subscription-based membership model, offering fans access to select practices, premium digital content, and special events. Membership tiers begin at $20 per month or $215 annually.

GloryGloryGeorgia’s business structure is straightforward: fan subscriptions directly fund NIL for Georgia athletes. The program currently offers three membership tiers: Red, Black, and Silver.

Each membership tier provides varying levels of access and engagement. The Red tier costs $20 per month or $215 annually. The Black tier costs $75 per month or $810 per year, while the Silver tier costs $150 per month or $1,620 per year. Those who become members receive access to GloryGloryGeorgia content, breaking news and official announcements, recruiting updates and program insights, as well as entry to the Glory Glory discussion board, among other benefits.

While it is easy to interchange between the two, GloryGloryGeorgia and UGA operate differently as organizations. The NIL initiative is officially approved by UGA but operates independently as a platform designed to support NIL opportunities and attract highly touted talent to the program.

The structure is also another way for athletes to gain greater visibility. It will enable them to connect more directly with the Georgia faithful, strengthening their personal brands in the process. Members will also be able to make one-time contributions or sponsorships, which will be an added boost for athletes seeking to maximize their NIL earning potential.

Given that the SEC is considered to be trailing the Big Ten in NIL funding, Georgia’s new initiative could set an example for other programs in the conference. If it is successful, GloryGloryGeorgia may serve as a model for other SEC programs seeking to strengthen their financial infrastructure. The platform will also serve as an additional revenue stream for UGA athletes.

Even last year, Georgia launched an NIL partnership with Learfield to make it easier for its athletes to sign with premium brands.

“By consolidating all NIL efforts, we’re establishing a full-service partnership that makes it easier for brands to engage, for fans to support, and for student-athletes to maximize their potential through impactful storytelling and strategic marketing campaigns,” the program said at the time.

The new initiative is just a continuation of the Bulldogs’ effort to not lag in the new NIL landscape.

Kirby Smart could potentially lose a coaching staff member to the NFL

The loss against Ole Miss in the quarterfinals was a sign that the Bulldogs needed a change. The solution was simple: be active in the transfer portal and bring in players who could have a breakout year. While the Bulldogs did just that, they didn’t expect one of their coaching staff members to be on the radar. This specifically refers to outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe, who could be on his way to the NFL.

NFL insider Todd Archer revealed that the Dallas Cowboys were interested in acquiring Uzo-Diribe, scheduling an interview with him.

“The Cowboys are scheduled to have an in-person interview with Georgia outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe on Tuesday for a spot on Christian Parker’s staff, per source. He was an assistant at SMU and TCU before going to Georgia in 2022. Cowboys’ thorough search continues,” Todd tweeted on X.

Under Uzo-Diribe, the Bulldogs produced three first-round NFL draft picks. Nolan Smith in 2023, and Mykel Williams and Jalon Walker in 2025. So it doesn’t come as a surprise that the Cowboys are interested in him. For Kirby Smart, though, finding a replacement would become a priority if Uzo-Diribe clears his interview stage.