Ugly Fight Breaks Out Between Tennessee and South Carolina Players, Only One Pays With Costly Penalty

The South Carolina-Tennessee matchup was expected to get messy, but the tension went beyond the field. As the rivalry’s intensity spilled into the moments between plays, tempers flared, a fight broke out, and South Carolina defensive back and punt returner Vicari Swain was caught in the middle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The star defensive back was ejected just before halftime after being flagged for targeting Tennessee receiver Mike Matthews. Swain’s first half went from costly to disastrous when the penalty sent the South Carolina senior to the locker room early.

ADVERTISEMENT

Initially, the hit appeared legal, with Swain launching into the play and seemingly leading with his shoulder. However, after reviewing the replay, officials upheld the targeting call. What many should consider is that this was not Swain’s first flag of the game; it was actually his third.

The early tension boiled down to a personal duel between Swain and Tennessee receiver Radarious Jackson. As both players traded shoves and hands-to-the-face fouls away from the play, the officials initially threw offsetting flags that let both teams walk away clean. But unlike Jackson, Swain could not let it go, drawing a repeat infraction that extended a vital Volunteers drive.

ADVERTISEMENT

The loss of Swain was a significant blow for the Gamecocks heading into the second half against the Volunteers. Without him at defensive back, South Carolina also lost one of its most valuable special teams players. Before his ejection, Swain had already recorded a tackle.

So far this season, the Carrollton, Ga., native has been putting up impressive numbers, recording 17 tackles, three pass deflections, one sack, and one interception. At the time of his ejection, South Carolina held a 17-14 lead. However, following his exit, the Volunteers scored a touchdown through Mike Matthews to take a 21-17 lead into halftime. The Gamecocks eventually reclaimed the lead and secured a 27-24 victory.

ADVERTISEMENT

While the shoving match involved players from both sidelines, only one side paid the ultimate price. Tennessee avoided any major personnel losses from the skirmishes, while South Carolina watched their versatile defensive back get marched straight to the locker room after a subsequent targeting foul. That discipline gap left the Gamecocks shorthanded while the Vols walked away scot-free on the disciplinary ledger.

Looking back at a history of fiery play

Shane Beamer had already hinted at expanding Vicari Swain’s role beyond defence earlier this month, discussing the possibility of getting the senior more involved in South Carolina’s offence. However, Swain’s offensive production remains limited, with just two catches for 19 yards this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think he’s been really good,” Beamer said on Oct. 4. “I talked to Kendal [Briles] and the offensive staff about it. Vicari has been on me since the summertime about getting out there and playing offense. So, it’s something that we’ve been talking about really since July. He’s playing at a high level on defense and special teams right now for us. Kendal and I talked about it after the Mississippi State game that we just needed to continue to find playmakers.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Swain has been a player Beamer can trust, and even after the ejection, the head coach did not appear nearly as angry with the star defensive back as one might have expected. Interestingly, this was not the first time Swain had been flagged for targeting. Back in 2025, he received a targeting penalty for a hit on Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula as the signal-caller was sliding.

He appeared destined for ejection, but officials overturned the call after a review, allowing Swain to remain in the game. The decision proved controversial, with ESPN rules analyst Matt Austin publicly disagreeing with the ruling and arguing that the hit was dangerous.

ADVERTISEMENT

He got away with it last year, but this time, he was flagged three times in a single game. A warning from the head coach over his on-field behaviour could be coming, but whether he takes it to heart remains to be seen.