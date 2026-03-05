Ugly Fight Breaks Out Under Deion Sanders’ Nose as All is Not Well With Colorado Football

Deion Sanders laid down the law for his Colorado squad. However, his players just broke it on the second day of spring practice. That doesn’t bode well for a team looking to correct disciplinary issues that have plagued Coach Prime’s tenure at the Buffs.

On Wednesday, Recruits CFB posted a video clip from Colorado practice on X, which set social media buzzing as two Buffs were seen getting tangled during a drill. Although teammates and staff rushed in to break things up within seconds, the moment had already made its rounds online.

Such fights are more common in football practices than we’d think. Just like any team, every roster is filled with players looking to get in the eyes of the coaches. Two position groups that often entangle with each other are wide receivers and defensive backs. We couldn’t clearly identify the players in the scuffle, but they were wearing No. 5 and No. 20.

On the one hand, the fight shows the intensity of Colorado’s practices. On the other hand, it is also a mirror into a pattern of indiscipline in the program. When Deion Sanders took the reins in 2023, the program saw a spring practice altercation between OT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan and safety Jaden Milliner-Jones. At that time, the coach told the other teammates not to walk away from the situation, declaring, “If one fights, we all fight!”

The negative discourse around the team reached its peak when an Athlon report quoted a former player alleging that wide receiver Kaleb Mathis punched quarterback Colton Allen over a gambling debt. It also mentioned Sanders’ alleged mistreatment of CB Cormani McClain, who left the Buffs for Florida after the 2023 season. At the time, Deion Sanders had called it out as “lies.”

But there have been other instances of indiscipline. As a result, Sanders implemented a formal fine system for his players, similar to how NFL teams do it. It covered tardiness, absences, and conduct. According to Urban Meyer, the very existence of the system raises red flags about locker room culture.

Fast forward to now, and we have an incident that drew extra attention because it unfolded under Deion’s watch. This latest flare-up may have lasted only a moment, but it was enough to spark conversations about the emotional edge and pressure surrounding Colorado’s offseason preparations.

On March 1, Colorado lost its backup QB, Dominiq Ponder, at the age of 23 following a single-car accident. Given that, emotions and tempers in the locker room are all over the place. Despite that, Colorado players didn’t take a day off and opened spring practice on Monday by honoring Ponder, respecting his wish that the team remain focused on turning things around after last season’s 3–9 finish.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado has a chance to prepare for a title run

Expectations remain high around Boulder for the 2026 season, but two critical position groups, the secondary and the offensive line, need proper care and preparation. With several departures and a wave of transfer additions, there is uncertainty. However, through spring practice, the Buffs can transform raw talent into a cohesive unit if they want to compete at a high level in the Big 12.

In that case, transfers such as Emory Floyd, Boo Carter, and Paul Omodia bring potential to the D-line. Still, experience is limited across the room, leaving players like Justin Eaglin to carry much of the leadership burden. But if this group fails to develop during the spring, Colorado’s pass defense could face serious growing pains in the upcoming season.

On the flip side, despite losing key offensive pieces, Deion Sanders and his staff aggressively reshaped the unit through the transfer portal. That O-line has players like Jayvon McFadden and Demetrius Hunter. In fact, the new offensive coordinator, Brennan Marion, and his fast-paced go-go offense could help the Buffs perform better in the 2026 season. Still, this glaring issue of breaking Colorado’s disciplined culture needs to be fixed by the head coach as soon as possible.