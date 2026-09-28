Ugly Fight Erupts Between Oregon & USC Fans After Dante Moore Hospitalized From Scary Hit

The Big Ten clash between USC and Oregon delivered as many expected it to. The Ducks eventually powered through in the 4th quarter to secure a 41-27 win. However, Dan Lanning lost his QB1 Dante Moore to injury in the second quarter after being hit late on a QB slide in the second quarter. The play led to a brawl between the two teams. The fighting wasn’t limited to the field. Even the fans were brawling in the stands.

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The intense on-field anger boiled over into the stadium seating areas. Groups of Oregon and USC fans clashed during the game. Viral videos showed multiple physical altercations breaking out on the upper decks of the Coliseum.

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In one video, a USC fan wearing the No. 8 jersey is seen punching another fan. Barstool shared the video on X with the caption, USC taking cheap shots on and off the field is the most competitive they’ve been all season.”

The video also captured a woman wearing the same red and yellow jersey throwing her drinks at the other fan while trying to calm the guy he was fighting with. There was only one person who was not spotting the USC gear.

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The brawls happened after the Dante Moore incident during the game. When the defensive pressure broke through, Dante Moore chose to leave the pocket and ran forward to gain yards using his feet. Moore initiated a slide to give himself up on an 11-yard run. As he slid, USC linebacker Desman Stephens II launched low and went straight for a direct and powerful blow to the middle of Moore’s face.

It was a brutal collision that slammed Moore’s head into the turf. It knocked him out cold. He lay motionless for several minutes before medical teams intervened. They then had to eventually strap him to a backboard, place him in a neck brace, and load him directly into an ambulance driven onto the field. He was transported to the LA General County Hospital.

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According to Dan Lanning, he had movement in his legs and fingers in the hospital. However, Moore is now back in Eugene and will be under concussion protocol.

The referees flagged the hit by Stephens, which was later called targeting, and the linebacker was ejected from the game. What made things worse was the attitude of Stephens and his teammates. While Moore was unconscious, Stephens was seen celebrating and smiling. Oregon players went straight to him to confront him for a foul play. It was followed by pushing and shoving from both sides.

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Even fans were repulsed by this demeanor. “Forget about any #B1G suspension for Desman Stephens. USC should not allow him to play for the Trojans again. He doesn’t seem to care. Not showing any contrition for that is *completely* unacceptable. No place in the program for that,” one USC fan wrote on X.

The Ducks used the moment as an inspiration to rally around for a crucial win that can turn their season around. Dan Lanning was not happy with the hit on Moore.

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“It’s a disgusting play,” Lanning said. “You don’t want to see it happen.” Other Oregon players called it ‘dirty.’ Since then, USC has suspended Stephens for a game. The linebacker also apologized on social media for his behavior.

Lanning found an answer in Dylan Raiola

As Moore was sidelined from the game, all attention shifted towards Dan Lanning’s prized possession from the portal. Nebraska transfer Dylan Raiola wasn’t supposed to appear this season, with Moore returning for the 2026 campaign. However, when the moment called, Raiola showed why he was starting for a Big Ten game.

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In his first action against USC, Raiola finished the drive that Moore left with a touchdown pass. He finished the game with 289 yards and two touchdowns.

In the fourth quarter, Raiola dropped back and fired a perfect pass to wide receiver Dakorien Moore for a 29-yard touchdown catch. It broke the 27-27 deadlock and put the Ducks ahead for good. Freshman running back Jordon Davison capped off the final drive with a 2-yard touchdown run with just 2:03 left on the clock, officially pushing the lead to 41-27 and sealing the emotional road victory.

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“The ultimate goal is to win,” Raiola said. “No matter how it happens, no matter, sadly, whoever goes down, the game of football doesn’t feel sorry for us. We’ve got to step up, and we’ve got to keep fighting. And those guys in our locker room did just that.”