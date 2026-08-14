UM Issues Statement After Mario Cristobal’s Athlete Arrested on Reckless Driving and Fleeing Charges

Mario Cristobal’s running back Jordan Lyle’s preseason momentum with the Miami Hurricanes came to a halt on August 13 when the 20‑year‑old running back was allegedly arrested in Broward County. According to Sunrise Police, he faces charges of aggravated fleeing at high speed and reckless driving. Lyle was booked into Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale and released the same day after posting a combined $55,000 bond.

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The University of Miami acknowledged the situation but avoided commenting on guilt or innocence.

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“We are aware of an incident involving student‑athlete Jordan Lyle. As due legal process runs its course, we will have no further comment at this time,” a spokesperson said in a statement posted by reporter Andy Slater.

UM policy requires athletes to report arrests within 24 hours. A second‑degree felony charge like Lyle’s could trigger an automatic indefinite suspension while the athletics department reviews the facts. As of August 14, no team discipline has been announced.

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What Miami Could Lose on the Field

Imago October 25, 2025, Miami, Florida, USA: Miami FL Hurricanes running back Jordan Lyle 2 runs the ball for a touchdown in the fourth quarter during an NCAA, College League, USA game against the Stanford Cardinal on Sunday, October 25, 2025 at Hard Rock Stadium. The Hurricanes beat the Cardinal 42-7. Miami USA – ZUMAh180 20251025_zsp_h180_033 Copyright: xKimxHukarix

The arrest came just two days after head coach Mario Cristobal praised Lyle’s conditioning and progress in camp.

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Cristobal said on August 11: “I see the Jordan Lyle we saw a year ago in many respects, but with better physical traits… he’s healthy… and you see a full‑speed player. I’m really excited about him.”

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Lyle’s 2025 season was disrupted by a high‑ankle sprain that sidelined him for a month. He finished with 35 carries for 108 yards and one touchdown across six games. Entering camp this year, he said he felt “100% healthy” and had a “chip on my shoulder.”

Miami’s backfield is led by Mark Fletcher Jr., with CharMar “Marty” Brown, Girard Pringle Jr., and freshman Javian Mallory also in the mix. While the Hurricanes have depth, Lyle was expected to provide a complementary option. His availability now remains uncertain.