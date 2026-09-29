“Unacceptable”: SEC Announces Final Verdict on Dylan Stewart After Indefinite Suspension from South Carolina

The SEC did not hold back when addressing South Carolina’s Dylan Stewart. After a chaotic game where the player threw a punch at an Alabama player, argued with his coaches, and got sent to the locker room early, the conference finally stepped in!

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The joint announcement came down on September 28, when both South Carolina and the SEC office confirmed a one-game suspension for Stewart tied directly to the punch he threw at an Alabama player during Saturday’s game. That penalty stacks on top of the indefinite suspension head coach Shane Beamer had already handed Stewart a day earlier.

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“Dylan Stewart’s egregious contact reflects behavior that is unacceptable and not aligned with the standards of the Southeastern Conference,” SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement on Monday. “Such action against an opponent carries a serious risk of injury and has no place in our conference competition.

“This suspension is appropriate, and any future misconduct by Dylan Stewart will result in more severe disciplinary action.”

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The Gamecocks were already losing control during the late fourth quarter, and Alabama scored again to push the lead to 42-18. Stewart, who was clearly frustrated with how the night had gone, walked over to Crimson Tide tight end Josh Ford in the end zone and punched him in the helmet.

Officials threw a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct, but Stewart wasn’t ejected on the spot. Ford later brushed it off, joking that Stewart had hit him three times, calling it a “good battle.” But analysts reviewed that the initial hit should have removed him from the field.

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The punch wasn’t the only issue, however, as earlier in the game, Stewart picked up a roughing-the-passer penalty and got an earful from Beamer on the sideline. When coaches tried to substitute him, Stewart pushed his teammate and refused to leave, requiring multiple coaches to intervene.

“There’s a standard of how we do things in this program, and that was not it last night,” Beamer said, according to On3 on Sunday. “And it’s beyond the punch. The punch is unacceptable. He’s not the first person to ever, unfortunately, throw a punch in a football game, and he won’t be the last.

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“But it’s some of the other stuff that isn’t how we do things in this program. Accountability is a core value of this program, and we are all accountable to the standard.”

But these weren’t lone incidents. Stewart had prior discipline issues: a gun-gesture taunt against Ole Miss in 2024 and an ejection against Vanderbilt last season.

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For a coach trying to build a program identity around discipline, letting the new issues slide wasn’t really an option, regardless of a player’s talent.

Stewart entered the season as a potential top-10 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. He recorded 11 sacks and 57 tackles across his career in college football. He had returned from a back injury that kept him out of the first two games this year.

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With Stewart sidelined for Kentucky, South Carolina will lean on backups like Julian Walker and Anthony Addison, who have already logged in solid reps while filling in for Stewart’s absence this season.

South Carolina supports SEC punishment as Dylan Stewart sits out after the Alabama incident

The Gamecocks are 0-2 in SEC play, and this suspension adds another story for scrutiny on how South Carolina handles accountability, especially a player with such draft stock and potential. Athletics director Jeremiah Donati backed the decision of the conference in handling the situation.

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“Our expectation at South Carolina is that our student-athletes conduct themselves with the highest level of integrity at all times,” Donati said in a statement on Monday, according to On3. “Keeping one’s composure, even in the most competitive environments, is our standard.

“That standard was not met in this instance, and we support the league’s decision along with our head coach’s decision regarding the current disciplinary measures enacted in this case.”

Beamer hasn’t said whether Stewart will return after Kentucky or whether the “indefinite” suspension extends further into the season. South Carolina now has to adjust its defense without its most talented edge rusher, while Stewart has to sit out and prove that he can live up to the accountability Beamer spoke about.