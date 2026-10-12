Unbeaten Big Ten QB Out For Season After Knee Injury

In Week 6, the UCLA Bruins had every reason to celebrate after taking down the Oregon Ducks and extending their unbeaten run. But the euphoria didn’t last long. Nico Iamaleava, the quarterback at the heart of UCLA’s resurgence, suffered an injury that could bring his season to a premature end.

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According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Iamaleava is expected to miss the remainder of the season with a knee injury. However, the exact nature of the injury remains unknown.

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Chesney was more cautious when addressing reporters on Monday. While acknowledging “serious concern” over Iamaleava’s knee, he said “there is nothing that has been fully ruled at this moment,” leaving the final assessment to doctors.

“I’m gonna wait for doctors to make the final call on things,” Chesney said. “He has a meeting later today, and he’ll have a lot more clarity on where things are at.”

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Iamaleava’s injury occurred late in the second quarter after Oregon defenders Jerry Mixon and Bear Alexander sandwiched him during a tackle. Alexander also appeared to punch the quarterback’s helmet, but no penalty was called, as officials seemingly missed the incident. On Monday, Chesney called the whole sequence ‘egregious.’

“It shouldn’t be a play that is allowed to occur in the sport, and it’s shame that that was missed,” Chesney said.

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Dieffenbach briefly replaced Iamaleava and threw an incompletion before the starter returned on the next play. Iamaleava then threw an interception in the end zone, his third turnover of the first half after an earlier interception and a lost fumble.

Iamaleava did not return for the second half, leaving Dieffenbach to lead the offense. The backup delivered a nine-yard touchdown pass to Wayne Knight in the fourth quarter, and UCLA held on for a 17-15 victory after stopping Oregon’s late two-point conversion attempt.

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In four and a half games, the Long Beach native amassed 982 passing yards and four touchdowns while completing 62.1% of his attempts. His return to Westwood followed a disappointing 2025 campaign in which UCLA finished 3-9, and Iamaleava threw for 1,928 yards.

Questions lingered over whether the former Tennessee QB would return for another season. However, under new head coach Bob Chesney, Iamaleava helped turn the Bruins’ fortunes around, guiding them to a historic start before suffering what could be a season-ending injury.

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UCLA’s early success propelled Iamaleava onto NFL scouts’ radar, with some projecting him as a potential third-round pick. But the season-ending injury could now derail his NFL ambitions. Fortunately, the former No. 2 recruit in the 2023 class still has one year of eligibility remaining, offering him a potential lifeline to revive his professional dreams.

With the former No. 2 recruit sidelined against Oregon, backup Ty Dieffenbach stepped up, guiding UCLA to victory with a composed performance. The senior completed three of six passes for 43 yards and a touchdown.

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Now, No. 12 UCLA faces a major dilemma: Who will lead the offense with Nico Iamaleava sidelined? Well, head coach Bob Chesney has an unexpected answer.

Who will step up for UCLA with Nico Iamaleava out?

Dieffenbach’s relief appearance against Oregon did not guarantee him the starting job. He had been listed third on UCLA’s depth chart behind Madden Iamaleava, who had served as Nico’s backup in the Bruins’ previous games. Madden had already stepped in against Purdue when Nico suffered a shoulder injury and played against Maryland with UCLA comfortably ahead.

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Against Oregon, however, Chesney chose Dieffenbach because UCLA anticipated needing more mobility at quarterback and liked what he showed in practice that week. The coach described the selection as a “week-to-week” decision, leaving Madden in contention as the Bruins prepared to face Wisconsin.

“We’re really on a week-to-week basis here,” Chesney told 247Sports. “This week, we felt like we had to run a little bit more with the quarterback, possibly. And that’s where I thought Ty had a really nice week. And that put us in that spot. It’s just one of those things.”

“I’m sure if Madden had gone in there, he would have done a phenomenal job as well. But Ty was the guy we decided on based on the previous week of practice, and I thought he did a really good job. But Madden is going to be there the whole way through as well, competing and fighting for that position with or without Nico,” he further added.

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Dieffenbach was making his FBS debut last week. The three-star recruit spent two years at Pitt before starting for Cal Poly last season, where he completed 56.8% of his passes for 1,305 yards, nine touchdowns and nine interceptions, before joining UCLA in the offseason.

While he is the most likely candidate to become the team’s starting QB, nothing is certain just yet.