Unbeaten Power 4 QB Out For The Season After Tragic Injury

Power Four program Pittsburgh Panthers got the result it wanted, edging Virginia Tech 35-33 to remain unbeaten at 5-0. The victory kept the Panthers’ national championship hopes burning, but the celebration was short-lived. In a cruel twist, star quarterback Mason Heintschel was ruled out for the season, leaving Pitt to navigate the rest of its campaign without its biggest weapon.

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The sophomore quarterback suffered a torn ACL during Friday night’s win over the Hokies, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. He was injured early in the third quarter after taking a hard hit near the sideline while scrambling from Hokies cornerback Cam Chadwick.

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He immediately reached for his knee and needed help from his trainers to leave the field. Unable to put weight on his right leg, he limped off the field.

The Panthers were expecting more good news from Heintschel after their thrilling win, but the exact opposite happened when the MRI results came back, revealing that he had torn his ACL and would miss the remainder of the season.

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Through the season, Heintschel had completed 66.2% of his passes for 1,304 yards, 14 touchdowns, and just one interception. Against the Hokies, he completed 10 of 18 passes for 113 yards and recorded his first touchdown pass against a Power 4 opponent this year before suffering his injury.

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His absence will undoubtedly shake the Panthers’ core, with Heintschel playing a key role in an offence averaging 38.4 points per game, ranking 30th in the FBS. After he was forced out with an injury, fifth-year quarterback Holden Geriner stepped up and spearheaded Pitt’s comeback against Virginia Tech. Geriner finished 8-of-12 for 78 yards and a touchdown.

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“We’ve got faith in all of those guys in there, whether it’s Holden or Corey Dailey,” Narduzzi said. “We’ve got quarterbacks that we’ll get to coach them up. He’s gonna get a heck of a lot more reps. It’s always hard to go in as a backup when you don’t get very many reps. We’ll see what happens Monday and go from there.”

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Experience remains the biggest concern for the backup QBs, despite the head coach’s faith in them. Before joining Pitt this season, Geriner served as a backup at Auburn and Texas State. Including his 12 attempts on Friday, he has thrown just 47 passes throughout his collegiate career.

Mid-season quarterback injuries are a nightmare for any top team, and Pitt knows this pain all too well. Just back in 2022, starting QB Kedon Slovis went down against Tennessee, leaving the Panthers scrambling to stabilize their offense.

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Across the Power 4 level, teams that lose their primary signal-caller usually see their playoff hopes slip away unless the backup delivers immediately. Geriner, who sat behind starting units at Auburn and Texas State before coming to Pittsburgh, now gets his true test to prove he can handle the spotlight under pressure.

Pitt will now need him to help keep its ACC championship hopes alive, but that puts even more pressure on the Panthers’ running game and defence to shoulder the load for the remainder of the season.

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Sitting at 5-0, Pitt has a real shot at the 12-team College Football Playoff, but the road ahead gets tough fast. The Panthers host North Carolina next Saturday before crucial ACC road trips to Boston College and Miami.

Without Heintschel directing this offense, Pitt cannot rely on high-scoring shootouts anymore. To stay atop the ACC standings and protect their postseason positioning, the defense and running game will have to do the heavy lifting from here on out.

While the injury will certainly derail their season to some extent, head coach Pat Narduzzi refrained from being negative, instead choosing to focus on what lies ahead.

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Pat Narduzzi Reacts After Pitt’s Hard-Fought Win Over Virginia Tech

Even after starting quarterback Mason Heintschel exited with an injury on the fourth play of the second half, Pat Narduzzi’s Panthers refused to lose their composure. They kept the offense rolling and held on for a thrilling 35-33 victory over the Hokies. While having a conversation with the media after the game, Narduzzi emphasized the importance of winning.

“We find a way to get it done, and again, probably didn’t play our best. We’ll go back and watch that videotape, but it’s a win, and I’m going to enjoy that for 24 hours for sure. That’s a Friday night win, and enjoy a Saturday with the family,” Narduzzi said.

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“Just finding a different way to win,” Narduzzi said, via ESPN. “We talk about respect. I hope the country will respect the Panthers now… I tell our guys all the time that there’s going to be ups and downs. Our guys rode the wave and never gave in. They never batted an eye. They believed until the end. Faith and belief, that’s what this football team’s got. They’ve got a lot of guts in that locker room.”

Virginia Tech nearly pulled off the upset after taking a 14-0 lead and controlling the early stages. Pitt responded with 21 straight points, but the Hokies remained in contention. Ethan Grunkemeyer then orchestrated a 62-yard drive, setting up John Love for a potential 36-yard game-winning field goal.