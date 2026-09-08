“Unbelievable”: Ex-FSU Coach Reveals Major Disadvantage for Mike Norvell as Hand Signals, Lipreading Used to Communicate

It was supposed to be a regular Monday night lights game at Doak Campbell Stadium, but a sudden power failure turned it into a nightmare. The kickoff between Florida State and SMU got pushed back by almost two hours. When workers finally got enough emergency lights running to start play, the high-tech coaching tools remained dead. Former FSU head coach Jimbo Fisher could not believe what he was seeing on television.

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“You know what gets me is no helmet-to-helmet communication,” Jimbo Fisher said on the ACC Huddle, via Awful Announcing. “Those guys haven’t been signaling. They haven’t been doing it. You can take a quarterback and playcaller on now. Ashton Daniels, the biggest game of his life. Mike Norvell is fighting his tail off to make Florida State relevant again. Opening game on the other. I mean that communication is so vital. That’s unbelievable.”

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Without full power, the FSU vs SMU game will be played without helmet-to-helmet communication. There will be no sideline iPads, no instant replay, and no stadium game clock, forcing officials to keep the game clock on the field. The situation made it even more uncomfortable for Mike Norvell.

In modern college football, helmet-to-helmet technology acts like a one-way radio feed between the head coach and the quarterback. The QB wears a special helmet with a tiny speaker inside, marked with a green dot, allowing the coach to whisper exact plays and last-second adjustments directly into his ear until fifteen seconds remain on the play clock.

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This system saves crucial time, eliminates miscommunication in noisy stadiums, and keeps rival teams from decoding the play call. Losing this setup forces an offense to completely change its operational rhythm on short notice, giving a huge advantage to a defense that can easily read visual sideline signals.

Florida State came into the season with its head coach already facing plenty of scrutiny. Mike Norvell took the Seminoles to a 13-0 regular season and an ACC championship in 2023, but the program crashed to 2-10 in 2024 and followed that with a 5-7 mark in 2025. They opened this season with an uninspiring 34-17 victory over New Mexico State. So, the pressure didn’t really disappear.

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No. 19 SMU was supposed to be a much better measuring stick. Now, Florida State walked into a strange night where one of the biggest advantages of modern coaching wasn’t available. The scheduled kickoff was pushed back after the stadium lost power. The teams eventually agreed there was enough lighting to play, with the game beginning around 9:15 p.m. ET. But the electricity problem was only the start.

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With the normal communication systems down, QBs couldn’t simply hear their coaches through helmet speakers. Coaches had to lean on hand signals, lip-reading, and whatever old-school communication tricks they could find. Even the referees had to adjust. With no public-address system working properly, fans couldn’t rely on the usual penalty announcements.

Teams spend countless hours building communication systems between the sideline and the quarterback. Then, on a nationally watched ACC game night, both sides were suddenly forced to ditch them. Postponing the game wasn’t an option either because of a scheduling argument.

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SMU has UC Davis coming up Saturday, while Florida State gets a bye week. Moving the game to Tuesday would have created its own mess, but it might have been the cleaner football solution. Still, they decided to play.

For the crowd, it was memorable. Everyone inside the stadium watched a modern college football game turn into something oddly old-fashioned. Fans stuck around, and they made sure FSU heard the jabs.

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The two teams were dealing with the same problem, of course. But it mattered more for Florida State. Mike Norvell was already under pressure to show that the Seminoles were moving back toward relevance. Now, this has become another complication on a night when he could have used every advantage he could get.