UNC Announces Formal Investigation Into Michael Lombardi Case; Bill Belichick Responds

The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill has broken its silence on the situation involving general manager Michael Lombardi. At the time of the announcement, ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that the Tar Heels made the decision in response to a complaint from a former UNC front-office employee. Now, the university has shed more light on the situation, and head coach Bill Belichick has also responded.

“Anytime we have allegations about a personnel matter, it’s the obligation and duty of the university—as stewards of our students, faculty, and the whole UNC community — to take it seriously, to evaluate, and to figure out what the appropriate next steps are. In this case, we now have the Office of University Counsel leading an investigation,” AD Steve Newmark said, per WRAL’s Brian Murphy.

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“We’re going to let that process play out. It’s paramount for us to do what’s right to make sure it’s a full and fair review, and that we don’t do anything to compromise the integrity of the process. And because there are so many confidential personnel details, that’s why there is so much restraint on sharing anything while the process plays out.”

Per Brian Murphy, Bill Belichick understands the situation and revealed that the program is “working through some things” regarding Michael Lombardi’s responsibilities. There was no form of displeasure from the head coach, as he stands in solidarity with the Tar Heels’ decision. “We’re taking it day by day,” he said.

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On July 27, it was announced that Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi was placed on paid administrative leave. The immediate concern was the impact it could have on head coach Bill Belichick and his team’s performance, given the timing of the decision and the close bond between him and the general manager. It was soon confirmed that the decision came from the program and not the head coach.

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Lombardi joined UNC just after Belichick’s appointment in December 2024 in a deal that saw him become the highest-paid general manager in college football. His previous ties with Belichick at the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots made the move possible, even if he ultimately banned the latter’s scouts from the Tar Heels’ facility. While Lombardi’s “33rd NFL team” statement stole the headlines, his most significant move with the Tar Heels was helping the program build a top-25 recruiting class in 2026 and making fairly decent transfer portal additions as well.

The Tar Heels begin their fall camp on July 30, and the impact on the roster could be negative at a time when Belichick and his players are looking to bounce back from their 4-8 season. However, Belichick has claimed his current group of players does not resemble the team that struggled last year, saying they are “way ahead” of where they were at this point in 2025.

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CFB insider on Michael Lombardi

College football insider Bruce Feldman wasn’t surprised by how Lombardi’s tenure at UNC was being talked about in the media. Although he didn’t comment on the current case, Feldman said Lombardi’s dismissive approach to college football norms had already created friction.

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“It shouldn’t be surprising that two guys who had never worked there in college athletics and are older guys would be so rigid in how they thought about it,” The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman said on the July 28 Audible podcast. “But from what I was told, Lombardi was just kind of very dismissive and arrogant when he was told why these are the way things work.”

Lombardi’s absence might reduce the distractions for Belichick. And his exit might finally prompt UNC to bring in a new GM who truly understands the college football landscape and the numerous changes the CFB scene continues to undergo.