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UNC Football Abruptly Place Bill Belichick’s Closest Aide Michael Lombardi on Administrative Leave

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Jul 27, 2026 | 7:25 AM MDT

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UNC Football Abruptly Place Bill Belichick’s Closest Aide Michael Lombardi on Administrative Leave

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Isha

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Jul 27, 2026 | 7:25 AM MDT

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UNC was hoping to start the 2026 season on a fresh footing after a disappointing campaign during Bill Belichick’s first year at the program. However, a month before the season opener, the Tar Heels have made a strong decision regarding the man whom Belichick hired to run the program like an NFL unit.

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According to On3’s Andy Staples, UNC has placed its football general manager, Michael Lombardi, on paid administrative leave, effective immediately.

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“As is standard procedure with personnel matters, leadership, staff, and student-athletes are prohibited from addressing this topic further, and it has no reflection on the merits,” the program said in a statement.

Lombardi was hired by the program as the football general manager in December 2024, just after it chose former New England head coach Bill Belichick to succeed Mack Brown. According to USA Today, Lombardi is the highest-paid GM in college football and is in the second year of his three-year, $1.5 million-per-year deal.

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Isha

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Isha is a College Football Journalist at EssentiallySports, where she covers the sport with a focus on tactical nuance, player dynamics, and the stories that unfold beyond the field. Her work blends sharp analysis with context-driven storytelling, offering readers a deeper understanding of both the game itself and the ecosystem around it. With years of experience as an athlete, Isha brings a lived understanding of the aggression, discipline, and emotional intensity that define team sports. This background shapes her writing, allowing her to approach college football with authenticity and insight. With a degree in Political Science and a law degree underway, her academic journey adds another layer to her perspective; helping her examine not just what happens during games, but the structures, decisions, and narratives that shape them. At EssentiallySports, Isha focuses on delivering coverage that goes beyond the scoreboard, capturing both the action on the field and the drama that unfolds when the cameras are off.

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