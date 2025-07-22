UNC Gets Warning on Bill Belichick’s Exit as Long-Term Rival Speaks After NFL Insider’s Claim

For the first time in forever, the stands on UNC‘s game days will be fuller than usual. The GOAT of football coaching, Bill Belichick, is gearing up to unleash his dominance on college football. However, there’s a good number of fans who think he will return to his former home. He already has a door wide open for him to leave college football. His former rival also agreed that maybe this is the first and last time we see the coach in CFB.

Yes, Bill Belichick’s arrival in college football happened with a lot of fanfare. UNC rolled out the carpet for him, and the veteran coach brought with him heightened attention from the media. The problem for Belichick is that fans knew him for his impeccable record in the NFL. But in college football, his reputation came second to the drama of his off-field life. There are two ways UNC’s biggest gamble could play out this season. Either Belichick can change UNC’s future for good by putting forward a great season. Or, he isn’t what UNC touted him to be, and fails this season.

But this is a legend we’re talking about. And because he is the phenom he is, Belichick can still have a secure future, no matter what the result is. California Golden Bears GM and 2-time NFL Coach of the Year winner Ron Rivera thought a door to Belichick’s familiar arena could open up after the season. He told WCNC Charlotte, “I don’t know how long he’ll do this, you know. I mean if he has – if he turns the program around instantly, I would not be surprised to see an NFL team reach out to him.” But that is easier said than done for the veteran coach.

USA Today via Reuters FILE PHOTO: Dec 24, 2023; Denver, Colorado, USA; New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the second quarter against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High./Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo

The very reason why Belichick is in college football is because the NFL shockingly (?) lost faith in his coaching process. That man swept the AFC East division for a whole decade, and could at least wear Super Bowl rings on all fingers of one hand. And yet, six out of seven teams in the NFL that had Belichick in contention for the HC job dropped him. The Atlanta Falcons was one such team, which hinted that there were fears of the veteran coach exerting more control than needed. North Carolina was willing to take that risk, and that one decision completely turned its trajectory around.

College football is where Bill Belichick will be for the 2025 season at least. The scenario for UNC gets a little murky after that. His specially designed contract now makes it easier for him to go back to his jungle – if he wants to – after paying a price of just $1 million. That number is loose change for Bill Belichick. If the desire for the NFL makes its way back to his heart, he can be there pronto.

The idea of Bill Belichick going back to the NFL gets more traction

For the legendary coach to go back to the pro league, someone also has to want him back there. His reputation in that circle will be subject to some change, depending on how he fares in the 2025 season. But according to MMQB’s Albert Breer, there’s a good chance Bill Belichick will once again be on the sidelines of an NFL game. “I think Bill would jump at the opportunity,” he said in a July 21 appearance on the Dan Patrick Show. But it won’t be an easy return for him.

“I think what’s happened over the last year has sort of damaged Bill to some degree. Do I think he still has a desire to coach in the NFL? I do,” he added. But for that to happen, Belichick and his new franchise have to see eye to eye. “I think when you’re talking about these older guys [coaches and players], what limits the pool of teams that would be interested in them really is the amount of boxes that you have to check, to be in a position where there would be mutual interest,” Breer noted.

It’ll be quite a thing for us to see if Bill Belichick does go back to the NFL soon. After having no takers despite such an impressive record, the coach was reportedly “disgusted” by the league. His debut in college football will not just be watched by CFB enthusiasts. He will also have the NFL watchmen analysing the season’s results. What will come as a surprise is Belichick deciding to stay at Chapel Hill, despite having the exit door already wide open.