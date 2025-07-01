UNC Makes Major Announcement For Bill Belichick after $13M Decision

Just 6 months have passed since Bill Belichick arrived at UNC and brought in the pull of his 8 Super Bowl rings and his GOAT status. Moreover, by the time national signing day came in February, the head coach’s magic was apparent, with the 2025 class ranked 55th, having improved from 80th when Belichick arrived. But not just the classes, it was the deep cleaning of the program with staff hirings. Now, the head coach has got himself another man to help steer UNC toward success in the 2025 season and beyond.

According to a recent report, UNC has extended Athletic Director Bubba Cunningham’s contract by two years and has also hired a new executive Athletic Director. “North Carolina extends AD Bubba Cunningham’s contract by two years and hires RFK Racing President Steve Newmark as executive associate AD and his successor. “Newmark will transition to the Director of Athletics role in the summer of 2026.” Ross Dellenger of Yahoo Sports shared the update on X.