UNC QB Commit Makes Big Bill Belichick Admission After Son Steve Gets Locker Room Verdict

Bill Belichick has walked into Chapel Hill and turned the whole place upside down. The Tar Heels’ gamble on the six-time Super Bowl champion is already paying off. Since his arrival, UNC has undergone a dramatic transformation. NIL funding soared from $4 million to $20 million. Over 60 transfers in, and young players lining up to play for him. His no-nonsense approach resonates with players, and UNC’s 2026 class reflects this—18 players already committed. The biggest buzz? A three-star quarterback from Grayson, swayed by Belichick’s recruiting style. Belichick pulls no punches, and players love it. With Belichick steering the ship, the sky’s the limit.

This 6’5″, 205-pound freak, Travis Burgess, is turning heads by choosing Bill Belichick’s program over Auburn and NC State. His commitment doesn’t just add depth; it significantly strengthens the quarterback position. With Gio Lopez arriving via the transfer portal and four-star Bryce Baker already on the roster, Travis’ arrival gives UNC a full house under center. It’s clear that Belichick isn’t relying on a single quarterback—he’s building a pipeline.

But what made UNC Travis Burgess’s ultimate destination? It’s Bill Belichick’s focus on real connection through film and conversation. On top of that, his coaching staff just sealed the deal for Travis. Talking about Belichick’s recruiting style on Inside Carolina, Burgess said, “It was great—having the greatest coach of all time, you know, just being able to break down my film and kind of have a personal relationship with him and, you know, have a conversation with him. But, not only him, but you have a great coaching staff as well—you know, Matt Lombardi, just an all-around great coaching staff.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

No wonder that’s the case. General Manager Michael Lombardi says their goal is to create a professional-style program at the collegiate level, a crucial element of their recruiting pitch, especially with Bill Belichick on the recruiting trail for the first time. “Everything we do here is predicated on building a pro team.” Lombardi said. “We consider ourselves the 33rd (NFL) team, because everybody who’s involved in our program has had some form of aspect in pro football.” Let’s be real, who doesn’t want a coaching staff filled with NFL expertise?

AD

This approach appealed to Burgess, and it’s a huge win for Bill Belichick and his staff. How? This kid is a game changer. In 2024, Burgess led Grayson High to a 14-1 record, a Georgia AAAAAA state title, and a #7 national ranking (MaxPreps). He threw for 2,225 yards and 23 touchdowns, completing 60.2% of his passes with just 4 interceptions, while also rushing for 596 yards and 4 more touchdowns.

Travis Burgess transferred to Grayson in 2023, backing up Western Michigan signee JD Davis II. As a freshman at Whitefield Academy in 2022, he started three varsity games, throwing for 632 yards, 4 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions in five appearances. Given his talent and Belichick’s disciplined coaching style, Burgess recognizes the program’s potential for success and is determined to make the most of it. Travis further explained his thought process, “Coach Belichick will turn this program around in the next year or two!” And I want to be a part of that legacy and help turn it around! The TB legacy will continue. Go, Tar Heels!”

But that’s not the only thing that’s making waves in Chapel Hill.

Bill Belichick’s major move to secure UNC’s fate

Bill Belichick wasted no time overhauling his coaching staff. His major move? Instead of new faces, Belichick brought in familiar ones. Michael Lombardi, a former Patriots assistant, became general manager. Jamie Collins, a Super Bowl champion and former All-Pro linebacker, took over the linebackers. Mike Priefer, with 17 years of NFL experience, joined as special teams coach.

Then came in Belichick’s sons, Steve and Brian, as defensive coordinator and safeties coach, respectively. That move raises eyebrows and stirs up talk that this might be more of a family affair than a football revolution. Reports surfaced that Belichick requested UNC name Steve as head coach-in-waiting, a request denied. Steve’s defensive coordinator role seemed a compromise, while Brian’s hire, due to his inexperience, drew criticism.

Despite the controversy, Steve and Brian focused on the job, and players are already seeing positive results.

“They both sort of lean their own way, but they give you freedom. I think that’s the best thing. They want the best players to play, and they’ll fit the scheme around the players. So they’re not going to try to put people where they shouldn’t be. They’ve been around the game a long time to know that when you put the best players out there and you cater to them, you’ll have the most success,” said Will Hardy. But that’s just scratching the surface—there’s more brewing under the wraps.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Now, Steve brings over a decade of NFL experience, having served as the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023 before joining Washington. His brother Brian also boasts a strong background, rising through the ranks during his nine years with the Patriots, from scouting assistant to safeties coach, honing his skills under Bill Belichick’s demanding system. On top of that, his success is attracting top talent. Several players, including Washington Huskies Thaddeus Dixon, Peyton Waters, and Khmori House, followed him to UNC, drawn primarily by his coaching system.

“Mainly just how comfortable I am with him and playing in his defense. Coach Steve runs a really good defense, and it really puts his players in the best position to make plays. So, just being in a defense, I already had success. I mean, honestly, it was an easy move,” Dixon said. So, while it might seem like a family affair, the results and initial response speak for themselves. Now, with an impressive recruiting style and tons of talented staff, let’s see how Belichick’s time turns out in North Carolina.