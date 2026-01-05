UNC QB Forced Into Transfer Portal as Bill Belichick’s QB Plans Confirmed After Billy Edwards News

Bill Belichick’s effort to strengthen the UNC offense backfired, as the Tar Heels’ three-star starting QB announced his exit. Reports reveal that the QB was interested in returning, but Bill Belichick’s transfer portal move forced him to make the decision.

According to On3’s Pete Nakos’ report, UNC’s QB Gio Lopez, who expressed his interest in returning to Chapel Hill two weeks ago through his agents, will now be entering the transfer portal. Reports reveal that North Carolina’s interest in bringing in multiple quarterbacks forced him to enter the transfer portal, looking for a new home for the 2026 season. Lopez threw for 1,747 yards for 10 touchdowns and five interceptions with a 65.1% completion rate. He also rushed for 133 yards on 83 carries for three touchdowns this season.

His decision to enter the portal came after the former Big Ten (Wisconsin) QB Billy Edwards announced his commitment to the Tar Heels on Sunday. The Tar Heels also invited Texas A&M quarterback transfer Miles O’Neill to the campus on Monday.

