UNC’s Gio Lopez Faces Fresh Challenge As Bill Belichick Gets Crucial QB Room Update

The quarterback battle in Chapel Hill is heating up, and there’s finally clarity on one of the biggest question marks for the Tar Heels heading into 2025. After a season cut short by injury and an offseason filled with speculation, North Carolina’s most experienced signal-caller is officially back in the mix. With a new-look quarterback room and a legendary head coach steering the program, the wait to fall camp is shaping up to be one of the most pivotal moments in Max Johnson’s six-year college career.

Johnson, the former LSU and Texas A&M quarterback, transferred to UNC ahead of the 2024 season with hopes of making the best out of his 2 years left in CFB. But a brutal leg injury suffered in Week 1 against Minnesota shattered his plans, and ended his campaign just as it began. While competing in the SEC, Johnson had thrown for 5,853 yards and 47 touchdowns in his career, but his North Carolina chapter was reduced to a single game and a cart ride off the field. Now, with a fresh offseason behind him and his sixth year looming, Johnson has one last shot to reclaim the spotlight.

On social media, Johnson sent a clear message to Bill Belichick that he’s ready for that shot. “Leg is feeling great…looking forward to fall camp,” he wrote on X, posting a video of himself rolling through throwing drills with full mobility. The clip showed the senior moving confidently in the pocket, scrambling to both sides, and launching accurate passes with both of his hands. For someone who has been out of touch for quite some time, he sure was smooth with the pigskin. However, he will now be in contention with South Alabama transfer Gio Lopez.

A true dual threat, Lopez is a legitimate contender for the Tar Heels’ starting job. Gio Lopez arrived at North Carolina after a strong season as the starting quarterback at South Alabama, where he threw 2559 yards and added 18 touchdowns, while rushing for 465 yards and adding another 7 TDs. With Max Johnson still regaining full form after injury, Lopez’s consistency and experience gives Bill Belichick a serious decision to make heading into fall camp.

The clock’s ticking towards September when UNC opens the season against TCU. And for Max Johnson, that date could mark the beginning of the final chapter in a long, winding college career. He’s been the next man up, the injured vet, and the SEC grinder. Now, he’s trying to become the comeback starter for a program that needs consistency under center. Fall camp may decide who gets the job, but Max Johnson just reminded everyone he’s not backing down from the fight.

A glaring weakness or a chance for UNC to change the stereotype

While Max Johnson was still deep in his recovery, Gio Lopez was busy turning heads at the prestigious Manning Passing Academy. Among the observers was former ESPN analyst Todd McShay, who raved about Lopez’s arm talent, poise, and upside. “He’s short but has BIG arm talent and killed it in the QB competition over the weekend,” McShay wrote. “The deep ball specifically is beautiful, and it’s clear he has a lot of confidence in his arm.” That weekend might’ve been the moment Lopez officially arrived on the national radar.

Still, that national buzz comes with one big caveat: his size. At just six feet tall, Lopez doesn’t fit the prototypical mold of an elite quarterback. It’s a question he’s heard again and again. But Lopez isn’t backing down. “I know my big thing is my height. That’s the big thing for me… but I’m going to play ball. I’m fun to watch. I know I am,” he said on The Crowded Booth. The doubters can question his view over the line or his durability, but Lopez is just focused on delivering results, not checking boxes.

He says, “I want to win every game. That’s the natural response, but I just want to prove that I can play at this level,” It’s an old story in sports, and there are many versions of this story. The guy who has to prove something to the world evolves and reaches the epitome of his craft. Now, what remains to be seen is if Lopez is that guy or not.