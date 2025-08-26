UNC Warned of Legal Consequences After Jordon Hudson’s PDA With Bill Belichick Sparks Violation

“How Jordon Hudson fumbled the $200k ‘Hard Knocks’ bag for UNC?” The headline appeared in a May article by Jeff Hauser. The major developments came after The Athletic reported on how ‘NFL Films’ refused to grant Hudson creative control on the then-planned miniseries ‘Hard Knocks’. The result was the media company pulling the plug on the deal and Belichick’s hope of getting UNC some national attention. But now, there’s another documentary that seems to be in the pipeline, and this time, a prominent lawyer has raised concerns over Jordon Hudson’s potential actions.

“I know that you guys heard there was a lot of interest in doing a, let’s call it, season-long documentary or season-long show about North Carolina football. There’s obviously a lot of interest in it… It’s going to feature the players working hard, like you guys do. It’s about the players improving,” said UNC head coach Bill Belichick in a recent video about the planned documentary. But even before the announcement, cameras were already filming teams’ practices. And that’s where Hudson surfaces.

Hudson recently posted a now-deleted video showing video cameras at UNC practices on her Instagram. Moreover, she also posted a picture blowing a kiss to Belichick, mimicking Taylor Swift’s “Look What You Made Me Do” song. While the picture hasn’t been deleted, it was initially taken by ‘The News and Observer’s’ Ethan Hyman and used in the news agency’s recent article. Hudson also posted the same photo by Hyman, without any credit (cropping the photo), on Instagram, which, according to a prominent IP lawyer, David McKenzie, is a DMCA violation.

“That image is the N&O’s property, not hers. Re-uploading a newsroom photo to your own feed is not ‘sharing’; it’s copying and publicly displaying a copyrighted work without a license. If she cropped away credit, she’s flirting with DMCA §1202 (removal of copyright-management information),” wrote McKenzie on X. Initially, according to Front Office Sports, Hudson didn’t tag Hulu, Ever Wonder Studio, and Disney+ on the picture, but later tagged the three media companies responsible for the documentary. Now, according to McKenzie, this ‘unchecked’ posting of content by Hudson on social media may have severe consequences for UNC and the media companies.

“If she’s cavalier enough to swipe a newspaper’s photo for a 108k-follower account, what exactly is stopping her from posting material that belongs to the producer or to UNC—unreleased B-roll, unit stills, or anything captured inside facilities?,” wrote McKenzie. Moreover, he also pointed to potential ‘lockdowns’ on “unsanctioned posting,” by Hulu and Ever Wonder on entities like Jordon Hudson.

“If I’m Hulu/EverWonder, this triggers a lockdown: zero unsanctioned posting, all content routed through the production, E&O, and NDA reminders in writing, and immediate credential consequences for violations. If I’m UNC, I tighten access, require flow-down agreements for every sub, and enforce a no-personal-devices rule in restricted zones. One impulsive post is a mistake; a pattern is willfulness,” concluded McKenzie. But can the consequences be really this dire?

McKenzie has been an intellectual property attorney in the Raleigh-Durham-Chapel Hill area and has more than 18 years of experience in the field. But objectively, even if the photo is of Jordon Hudson herself, the U.S. Copyright Office’s Circular 1 of Copyright Basics clearly states that, “The fact that a person is depicted in a photograph does not give that person any ownership interest in the copyright of the photograph.” Of course, it remains to be determined if what Jordon Hudson posted could constitute “fair use” or not, which would exempt Hudson from any scrutiny.

Jordon Hudson getting “banned” from UNC rumors has the potential to resurface?

If the apprehensions relayed by McKenzie are found to be true for Hudson, we could potentially see the rumors of her getting “banned” resurface, too. For context, on May 9th, 2025, journalist Pablo Torre reported that Hudson was “banned” from the campus and later backed his claim with sources from “higher-ups at the university,” creating a new storm for UNC. However, within hours, UNC came out with a statement denying Torre’s claims.

Even Belichick cleared the air regarding the whole issue. “It’s a personal relationship, and she doesn’t have anything with any UNC football. I’m excited to be back in the coaches’ meetings and getting ready for June and then August. And we get the training camps, during which will be a big recruiting month for us, and then August, we’ll start getting ready for this season,” said Belichick to ESPN. But now, can these issues resurface?

To be honest, it’s highly unlikely. For one, Bill Belichick is under intense pressure to bring results for UNC, and the season is just a few days away. In light of that, even UNC wouldn’t give heed to these new “controversy” rumors. That said, if ‘The News & Observer’, the largest newspaper in circulation in the state, decided to pursue the issue, only then could we see a controversy on the cards.