UNC WR Clarifies Bill Belichick ‘Misconception’ as Sharp Mac Brown Culture Shift Highlighted

Looks like folks have been wrong about their perception of Bill Belichick. For years, his vibe was pure grayscale with monotone pressers, no-nonsense playbooks, and the emotional elasticity of a brick wall. But in North Carolina, it turns out the hoodie has a sense of humor. According to a UNC sophomore WR, that stoic and serious character narrative is way off the mark.

This week at Kenan Football Center, the Tar Heels players finally stepped out of the offseason shadow to speak publicly for the first time since their Fenway Bowl faceplant against UConn. And with Bill Belichick now firmly in control of UNC football, the spotlight shifted from the Xs and Os to what’s really like inside his leadership.

“I was going to ask you about maybe the biggest misconception. Is he funny?” A reporter asked Jordan Shipp during his media speech posted by Inside Carolina on June 10. The receiver didn’t blink. “He is,” he said. “You know, it catches you off guard. You don’t really expect it. Even if it’s in the meetings, we’ll kind of laugh about play. There was a play where I tripped during the spring and I tripped right in front of him. And he was just kind of like you know, tripped on air, tripped on nothing, a lot of the boys laughing.” That’s not the typical way this Super Bowl winning coach is usually represented.

Despite general perception, the great football mind of the 21st century isn’t all grit and grumble. Jordan Shipp painted a picture of an unexpectedly relaxed, wise-cracking Bill Belichick, who’s slowly winning over a young roster with not just football IQ, but genuine human connection. And it wasn’t just the Shipp who’s enjoying the humorous treats from their new HC.

Even UNC DB Will Hardy pitched in with the same narrative. “There are times when he’ll just crack a joke out of nowhere,” he admitted. “And just him being kind of monotone sometimes will make those jokes so funny.” OL Christo Kelly, Bill Belichick’s first portal grab, said it best — “Maybe at first when you see him, all you see is the Super Bowls that he’s won. But when you get here and you see the way he cares, you see the way that he approaches the game, you see how hard he works, there’s no question why he has the success that he has.” And that brings us to this question. How does he compare with UNC’s last HC?

The difference between Bill Belichick and Mack Brown

To be clear, no one at UNC is throwing shade at Mack Brown. The Hall of Famer gave Tar Heel fans thrilling seasons from 2019–2024, finishing with a 113–79–1 record. But toward the end, things got stale. A 6–6 finish in his final regular season spelled the end of the line for him with his dismissal. But Jordan Shipp reflected with grace saying, “Love coach Brown. Coach Brown had a great run here. Coach Brown’s a great coach. He did great at Texas. He’s done great here, great seasons.” But he’s also welcoming change with open arms. “Nothing to take from coach Brown at all just coach Belichick comes with kind of like a different attitude,” he added. “You can kind of tell the culture is changing and stuff like that. So I would say that’s kind of like the biggest difference between the two.”

That cultural shift isn’t subtle. Bill Belichick has gutted and rebuilt the roster, bringing in 73 transfers, infusing competition, and enforcing a level of discipline UNC hasn’t seen in decades. What once looked like a loose, feel-good program now feels more like a well-drilled operation ready to punch above its weight. And even Mack Brown sees it. “As far as North Carolina and Bill Belichick now, he’s arguably the best coach ever,” he said on SiriusXM. “They’ve committed money to it. They’ve helped him with academics. They’ve lowered those standards some. So, there’s absolutely no reason they shouldn’t be successful… So, you’ve got a chance to success at the highest level, and I expect him to do that and I’m proud for him.”

UNC fans will get their first look at this new-look Bill Belichick squad under the bright lights of Monday Night Football when they open the season against TCU on Labor Day.