Undefeated UCLA’s Biggest Unresolved Concern Will Eventually Force Bob Chesney to Leave for a Blue Blood Program: Report

UCLA is 8-0 after shutting out Nevada 27-0, but apparently, even an undefeated season isn’t enough to fill the Rose Bowl. Empty seats are stealing the spotlight from Bob Chesney’s success, raising an uncomfortable question: Why would a coach of his caliber stay at a program that can’t even fill half its stadium?

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“UCLA’s inability to fill even half the Rose Bowl as an undefeated team ranked No. 7 in the country is the reason that Bob Chesney will eventually move on to a blue blood program when offered a job there,” Brandon Koretz reported on X. Koretz wasn’t questioning what Chesney has built on the field, but rather pointing at the crowd.

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The announced attendance against Nevada was 24,611, which is about 27% of the Rose Bowl’s 89,702 seats. Even against the roughly 65,000 seats UCLA actually opens, it’s about 38%. Pregame video showed wide stretches of empty seats, and fans online started saying that Chesney won’t last. Nevada came in 3-4, and it was Halloween weekend. Neither explains a crowd that small for the No. 7 team in the country.

This isn’t new, as UCLA averaged 37,282 at the Rose Bowl in 2025, a record low there. This season’s average through seven games was 33,172. Michigan State drew 33,757, and Ben Bolch of the California Post reported that Wisconsin’s attendance came in under 40,000. The school made tickets free for students and has priced some seats at $25.

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The stadium is a 30- to 50-minute drive from campus, and Chesney has said the students were slow to arrive and left early against Michigan State. The worry is that a coach who sees this every week may decide to move to a bigger program with bigger crowds, seeking a better fit.

On the field, Nevada never had a chance. The Bruins forced four interceptions, three of them in the first quarter, and have 16 on the season. Ty Dieffenbach, starting for the injured Nico Iamaleava, went 16-of-30 for 178 yards, a touchdown through the air, and one on the ground.

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Chesney was not celebrating afterward: “Wins are not the easiest thing to come by. I like where we’re at. There’s a whole lot more we’ve got to continue to step up.”

The win moves UCLA to 8-0, with the first College Football Playoff rankings due Tuesday, but the schedule gets harder. The Bruins visit Minnesota on November 7, host Illinois on November 13, and finish against USC on November 28. The offense has been uneven, and UCLA was outscored in the fourth quarter at Oregon in a 17-15 win.

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A loss or two could slow the playoff push. Chesney’s deal is five years and $33.75 million, about $6.75 million a year, with a buyout starting at $8 million. Ben Bolch has already argued that the deal needs more years and more money. There’s also a coaching carousel, with Maryland, NC State, Baylor, and Florida State already looking for coaches.

UCLA still controls the best part of this story. Winning has not filled the stadium yet, and the USC game on November 28 is the next real test. If the Rose Bowl is full that day and the contract gets fixed, the Chesney questions get quieter. If not, they’ll be louder in December.