Under-Fire Dave Aranda Earns Lifeline With Forced Change to 2026 Baylor Schedule

Just three months ago, the Baylor Bears smoked the SMU Mustangs in a 48-45 contest. But Waco can no longer see that contest next season. HC Dave Aranda’s program is postponing the matchup until later seasons.

Next season, the ACC is moving towards a nine-game schedule. With the expanded game slate, the Bears have temporarily dropped their Big 12 rival. Although the matchup has not been canceled, it has been postponed. Instead of SMU, Baylor will play against Louisiana Tech on Sept. 19 at McLane Stadium.

The matchup with Louisiana Tech dates back to 1981, with Baylor winning over the Bulldogs. So far, the Bears have maintained all-time domination, 5-1.

