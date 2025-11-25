Under Review Interim HC Confirms Bond With Major Penn State Player After Direct Message For Future

Essentials Inside The Story Terry Smith finds confidence in his RB

Two reasons why making Terry Smith permanent could work

Kaytron Allen burns some words for the Interim HC

Penn State’s coaching search just hit a new gear. This weekend, the school takes a big step, holding a formal interview with interim HC Terry Smith for the full-time job. The interim HC has revealed a close bond with PSU RB Kaytron Allen, who supports him and has helped him elevate his coaching game. Thus, the future looks bright.

Notably, the review came after Penn State rode a two-game win streak to 5-6, capped by a 37-10 blowout of Nebraska in the regular-season home finale. On Monday’s appearance on Basic Blues Nation, Smith revealed that his relationship with Allen changed several years ago over a Thanksgiving dinner table conversation.

“Yeah, that Thanksgiving, claimed Smith.

If you get to know Kaytron, he’s a man of very few words. Up to that point, I would see him in the building. Then my nephew, Tank, was on the team, and he’s a fellow running back. Kaytron didn’t have anywhere to go for Thanksgiving, so we all drove him back to Pittsburgh with our family and had Thanksgiving with him.”

From that point on, the bond became more than just that of coach and student-athlete. It grew into something more profound, as Smith believes that relationships matter.

“He (Kaytron) saw me in a different light, said Smith. It’s really good for our young people to see us as role models in a different light, beyond just as coaches, to see us with our kids, to see us with our families, and he saw me differently. From that day forward, Kaytron and I have a different relationship, and I believe in him.”

But that belief wasn’t just about the relationship; it showed up in the numbers.

Under James Franklin, Allen averaged 12 carries for 65 yards in three B1G games, while under Smith, he’s averaging 24 carries for 123 yards across five B1G games.

His effort in getting opportunities didn’t go unnoticed, as Smith said, “He’s a fantastic kid, a fantastic player, obviously.

You learn about people, and it’s about relationships; that’s the beauty of being a coach. You get to build these amazing relationships with these young people,” said Smith.

Now, this relationship seems to favor Penn State in two ways.

It could help with player retention after Franklin’s firing caused a wave of decommitments. Notably, Penn State experienced 19 decommitments across the 2026 and 2027 classes, leaving the 2026 group with just 12 players.

It strengthens Smith’s case for a permanent role with the Nittany Lions, backed by more than 30 years of combined high school and collegiate coaching experience.

Smith was a highly successful HC at Gateway High School for 11 seasons, where he compiled a record of 101–30. Considering those successes and the relationship ability, Allen also publicly supports Smith to be PSU’s next HC.

Kaytron Allen’s take on the next HC at Penn State

Although reports have linked Penn State to notable names like Washington’s Bobby Engram, Missouri’s Eliah Drinkwitz, and Georgia Tech’s Brent Key, on the field, Terry Smith is providing PSU AD Pat Kraft with something concrete to consider. After the Nebraska win, fans at Beaver Stadium chanted Smith’s name during the rout.

Even players and staffers have openly lobbied for Smith, holding up a sign reading, “HIRE TERRY SMITH.”

Safety Zakee Wheatley said, “Everyone loves him. He bleeds Penn State,” arguing that Smith deserves a shot at the full-time job.

Besides Wheatley, PSU RB Kaytron Allen echoed that same sentiment. “He deserves it with his demeanor. He should be the next head coach here. He leads us with toughness,” said Allen.

In fact, Smith didn’t mince words when asked why he’d make the best Penn State HC. “No one knows Penn State better than me, he said during his Monday press conference.

Of all the candidates out there, I know the history, the culture, the DNA. I see the locker room, and I know the administration. I think I’m a good leader. I think I’m a leader of men.”

Still, when asked about his formal interview this week with AD, he stayed focused on the field. “Right now, my focus is trying to beat Rutgers and become bowl eligible, he said. I think there will be an opportunity to sit with Pat, and we’ll just go from there.”

Looks like Penn State’s bowl eligibility could strengthen his case for the permanent HC job.