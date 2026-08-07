“Undisciplined”: Former Michigan Coach Takes Shot at Ryan Day as Ohio State HC Delivers Locker Room Warning

Living up to the Ohio State standard means zero tolerance for lax behavior. Coach Ryan Day proved that during 2026 fall camp by benching freshman running back Legend Bey for two days. Bey missed key reps over a minor team rule violation, signaling to the entire roster that talent will not exempt anyone from basic discipline.

Following practice on August 6, Day doubled down on his locker room expectations during an interview with On3’s Andy & Ari. Day warned his locker room full of young athletes about the dangerous temptations off the field, specifically reckless driving. He noted that while he owns a high-powered Mercedes AMG, exercising restraint and choosing not to speed is the definition of true “discipline.”

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That interview quickly caught the eye of former Michigan staffer Connor Stalions, who never misses a chance to poke the Buckeyes. Stalions took to X, sharing the clip while mocking the Ohio State head coach: “Ryan Day was undisciplined in 2021 when he got a speeding ticket for going 89 in a 70. But that was then. This is now. Now he’s #disciplined.”

Public records do not support Stalions’ claim of a high-speed violation from 2021. The only notable public record involving Day in Columbus was a minor expired meter ticket years ago, which an Ohio State student and local store employee famously cleared. Stalions appears to have used an unverified online rumor to land a sarcastic strike against his rival.

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This jab is just the latest chapter in Stalions’ ongoing post-Michigan obsession with Day. After Michigan’s 2024 upset over Ohio State, Stalions publicly taunted the head coach on social media. He wrote, “Hi, friends! They said I wasn’t allowed in Columbus this year. Just checking in on my buddy Ryan (Day). Everything good???”

Ohio State went on to appear in the playoffs and secure victory in the national title game in the 2024 season, but the defeat to Michigan was striking considering that it was the fourth consecutive loss against that program. However, in 2025, Ohio State broke that losing streak, yet Stalions wasn’t silent. He stepped in to criticize Day’s offensive coaching style and made a bold claim during his appearance on OutKick.

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“They were doing it on offense… once they started huddling, there’s no use for it… probably the smartest thing Ryan Day did this year was really slow it down… not going up-tempo, you can’t really steal signals,” stated Stalions.

That signal-stealing saga is exactly why Stalions remains a lightning rod for Buckeyes fans. His central role in the NCAA investigation that rocked college football forever linked his name to Day’s program. For Stalions, every public comment is a chance to keep himself relevant in a rivalry that officially pushed him out.

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Meanwhile, Day remains entirely unbothered by the noise, flatly responding “No” when asked if he ever watched Stalions’ Netflix documentary. Day is focused solely on keeping his locker room locked in.